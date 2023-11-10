Blendily New Product Launch: Eagle Eyes

Blendily

10 Nov, 2023, 08:44 ET

Eagle Eyes Eye Elixir is Blendily's eye treatment formulated to decrease puffiness, increase blood circulation, and smooth fine lines that develop around the eyes.

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The areas under the eyes can often darken and retain fluid, and the creases at the corners of the eyes also deepen over time. Blendily's Eagle Eyes Eye Elixir is our brand new eye treatment that is housed in a roller ball application to target these concerns.

Balm of Gilead Oil is the star ingredient in this product. Black Cottonwood Buds are infused in Olive Oil to capture the healing sap produced by this tree native to the Pacific Northwest. The scent of Balm of Gilead Oil is deep, resinous, and warm and this oil is excellent for nourishment and healing of dry, chapped, skin.

Clary Sage, Wild Carrot, and Black Pepper Essential Oils also lend their anti-inflammatory, and blood-circulatory therapeutic properties to make this an effective treatment to increase flow in the eye region.

"There can be a lot of stagnant energy that accumulates under the eyes. By doing regular lymphatic massage in combination with an eye treatment such as Eagle Eyes, we can all benefit from increasing the blood circulation and flow to the area."  -  Blendily Founder Ivy Chuang.

URL Link: https://www.blendily.com/products/eagle-eyes-eye-elixir

Address:                   

2206 NW Market St. Seattle, WA 98107 | 206-488-6481

1532 NE Alberta St. Portland, OR 97211 | 503-438-5677

Store Hours:             

Open 11-6pm except Holidays

Press Contact:         

Ivy Chuang, [email protected], (206) 488-6481

About Blendily: Blendily is a botanic wellness brand offering a spectrum of wellness products for selfcare head-to-toe. Blendily's 'seed-to-soul' botanic kitchens operate just like 'farm-to-table' restaurants, taking inspiration from the surrounding landscapes and seasonal offerings. Blendily is a Taiwanese-American woman owned business.

SOURCE Blendily

News Releases in Similar Topics

