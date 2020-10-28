BlendJet Unveils Next-Gen Portable Blender - Patented TurboJet Technology Makes Every Other Blender Obsolete

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over. BlendJet 2 — the next generation of the original portable blender with more than one million sold — debuts today. Big blender performance is now available anywhere from the kitchen countertop to a mountaintop.

BlendJet 2 packs game-changing power thanks to BlendJet's patented TurboJet technology. This new blending technology leverages offset stainless steel blades to create a tornado effect that blasts ingredients into the back of the jar 275 times per second, resulting in dramatically faster and better blending. BlendJet 2 makes smoothie-bar-quality beverages, silky-smooth protein shakes, top-shelf mixed drinks and creamy frozen lattes, plus milkshakes, slushies, baby food, dips, dressings, sauces and so much more.

"I used smoothies and protein shakes to help me recover from a serious head injury," says Ryan Pamplin, CEO of BlendJet. "I'm a lifelong entrepreneur, so as soon as I got better, I was driven to create a product that helps people live longer and healthier lives."

"We eat, sleep, and breathe BlendJet, and have spent every waking moment of the past two years building the team and technology to enable this massive breakthrough in blending, that gives BlendJet 2 the power to blend anything, anywhere. This is like going from a landline to a smartphone, and there's no way people are going to go back to clunky blenders that are tethered to their kitchens."

With a double-press of the power button, BlendJet 2 transforms into a powerful food processor that pulverizes veggies, fruits, nuts and more. Tasty guacamole, pesto, salsa and hummus can be made in mere seconds.

BlendJet 2 is equipped with a waterproof USB-C port and delivers 15+ blends per charge. At 16 oz, the jar holds 33% more than the original BlendJet and has measurement markings to ensure ingredients are perfectly portioned.

On the blender base, a beautiful ring of light around the power button illuminates and animates to indicate the blending mode (Blend, Pulse, or Lock Mode), as well as battery level while charging.

BlendJet doesn't just go anywhere in the world. It goes out of this world. Last week, the BlendJet 2 became the first blender to make a smoothie in space with the help of UK-based launch partner Sent Into Space. See the press kit below for video footage of this historic moment.

When you're on the run, you don't always have access to fresh ingredients, which is why BlendJet created JetPack Ready-to-Blend Smoothies, developed in partnership with the culinary experts behind some of the most iconic beverages in the world. Each single-serving JetPack is loaded with the freshest fruits and veggies picked at peak ripeness and then freeze-dried, locking in all the flavors you love for a rich, creamy smoothie — no fridge required. Options include Banana Blueberry, Mocha Chia, Green Peach Ginger, Raspberry Dragon Fruit, Mango Matcha and Tropical Blue.

BlendJet 2 comes in 16 vibrant colors with a design that compliments your style. It looks great on your desk or countertop and is a positive reminder to enjoy something delicious and nutritious every day.

BlendJet 2 is water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about getting liquid in the USB-C port or accidentally submerging your BlendJet 2 in the sink or pool.

DETAILS & SPECS

Compact Size: 9" x 3" (230mm x 76mm)

Product Weight: 1.34 lb (.61 kg)

Jar w/ Measurement Markings: 16 oz (475 mL)

15+ Blends Per 1 Hour Charge

Waterproof USB-C Port

4000 mAh Rechargeable Battery

5V Electric Motor Spins 275 Times Per Second

6-Point Stainless Steel Blade

Durable Built-In Carrying Strap

For more information on BlendJet and its products, please visit https://BlendJet.com or follow @BlendJet on Instagram .

About BlendJet

On a mission to help people live longer, healthier lives, BlendJet is the most popular blender brand on social media and one of the fastest growing direct-to-consumer brands in the world, with over 1 million customers in 195 countries. BlendJet's patented technology and innovation has revolutionized the blender industry and created an entirely new product category: portable blenders. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, BlendJet continuously works to make the healthy choice the most convenient choice for all.

