Blendtec and Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian Partner to Bring Professional Power to the Home Kitchen

The new Blendtec Zakarian Pro Blender combines commercial-grade performance with elegant design—crafted for home chefs who demand the best.

OREM, Utah, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blendtec , makers of high-performance commercial and residential blenders, is teaming up with Food Network star Geoffrey Zakarian to introduce professional-grade blenders to home chefs.

"We're thrilled to have Iron Chef Zakarian as part of our team, helping to adapt our restaurant-grade blenders into an easy-to-use high-performance blender for the home chef. His talent in the kitchen and his passion for life and vitality through healthy, original foods are a great combination to represent our brand. As a company driven by uncompromising standards of quality and design, and one that deeply values family and community, Geoffrey fits exactly what our brand stands for and the business we have created at Blendtec," said Keith Titus, CEO of Blendtec.

The partnership kicks off with the launch of the new Blendtec Zakarian Pro Blender.

The Blendtec Zakarian Pro Blender brings all the power, precision, and reliability that commercial kitchens have relied on for years, into the home. One of its many distinguishable features is its user-friendly control panel, which includes a combined switch for start/stop and pulse, as well as a dial for variable speed, allowing home chefs to easily blend any recipe to their personal preference.

From smoothies to hummus to soup, the Zakarian Pro Blender is equipped to bring professional-grade recipes to life in the comfort of your own home. The blender base comes with a large 110 oz total capacity jar, with 80 oz blending capacity, allowing the flexibility for both small and large batches.

Designed to be as beautiful as it is powerful, the Zakarian Pro Blender combines modern elegance with timeless design, made to earn a permanent place on your countertop, not tucked away in a cabinet.

"This blender isn't just high-performing, it's a statement piece for the kitchen. I love how it blends power, quality, and beautiful design into one, and I've truly enjoyed helping to bring it to life. I can't wait for others to experience it," said Chef Zakarian.

Retailing for $599.95, the blender is currently on pre-order with limited quantities available and ready to ship in time for the holidays. Learn more and place pre-orders on Blendtec.com or GeoffreyZakarian.com .

ABOUT BLENDTEC:

Blendtec is a leading manufacturer of high-quality blenders and kitchen appliances. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Orem, UT. Blendtec is committed to providing its customers with innovative, reliable, and durable products that help make cooking and food preparation easier and more enjoyable.

ABOUT GEOFFREY ZAKARIAN

Geoffrey Zakarian is recognized by culinary industry insiders as a superstar chef in the restaurant world, and by food enthusiasts as an 'Iron Chef,' author, fashion icon, and trusted television presence. Highlights from his prolific Food Network television career include Iron Chef America, Big Restaurant Bet, Chopped and Emmy-nominated The Kitchen. With a wide range of gourmet foods and innovative culinary tools and cookware, Chef Zakarian is passionate about sharing his knowledge and helping home cooks easily elevate their meals. A dedicated advocate in the fight against hunger, Zakarian has served for 15 years as Chair of the Food Council for City Harvest, helping rescue and distribute fresh food to communities in need across New York City. As Culinary Director at Tampa General Hospital, Zakarian brings his signature approach to wellness-focused, seasonal cuisine to the healthcare setting. With a career dedicated to inspiring, teaching, and sharing the art of cooking and living well, Chef Zakarian continues to engage and influence a global audience, including over 3 million highly-engaged followers on social media.

SOURCE Blendtec