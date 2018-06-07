Blessed Solanus Casey First Feast Day Celebration

"We are honored to celebrate the first Feast Day of Blessed Solanus Casey with Archbishop Vigneron and grateful that the Basilica will be the first parish to begin the journey of the traveling first class relic," said Monsignor Robert McClory, pastor of the Basilica. "Blessed Solanus prayed at the Shrine during his lifetime and we are grateful to host pilgrims who wish to be inspired and ask for his prayers."

Leading up to the Feast Day Mass, the Basilica will host a first-class relic of Blessed Solanus Casey. Public veneration will be available after the vigil Masses Saturday, July 28 (4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.) and again after Masses Sunday, July 29 (9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. - Spanish and 6 p.m.). There will be an additional opportunity for veneration Monday, July 30 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and after the Feast Day Mass.

A first-class relic is part of a blessed or saint's body, procured during an exhumation performed by Church officials as part of the process of declaring the individual a blessed or saint. After the visit to Shrine, the relic will travel to parishes through out the archdiocese.

Other planned Feast Day events at the Basilica include providing prayer cards to visitors, hosting a special Children's Mass at 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 27, and praying a nine day novena to Blessed Solanus. In addition, a chair on which he prayed while visiting Shrine will be brought out for public display from July 27-30. Lastly, On the Rise Bakery, a Capuchin run program, will be selling baked goods after every Mass July 28-29.

Please visit our website for more information about these special events. For more about Blessed Solanus Casey, please visit the Solanus Casey Center online.

About the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica

Founded in 1925, The National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak, Michigan was designated a Minor Basilica by Pope Francis in 2014. It was one of the first churches in the world dedicated in honor of St. Therese (known as "The Little Flower"). The Basilica is a vibrant parish with 4,300+ registered families and three schools with approximately 1,000 students.

