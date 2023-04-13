Blessed Unrest, a Film by Bonnemaison, Inc. to Premiere at the 25th Annual RiverRun International Film Festival

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blessed Unrest, a documentary feature by Mari Bonnemaison, will premiere on April 15, 2023 at the RiverRun International Film Festival. This festival is a 501C3 dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints.

How do you reclaim your purpose when everything feels lost? What does the creative process look like when confronted by self-doubt and past trauma? These are some of the questions posited in Blessed Unrest, narrated by acclaimed actress Rosemary Harris. The film chronicles Michael Dodds, a composer and musicologist, and how he conceptualizes the creative process. This overview of the technical journey of composing a 4-movement symphony is rarely, if ever, shared with audiences. Raised in the Peruvian Amazon, Michael's story begins in cacophony of nature, follows him through personal setbacks, and travels with him on an extraordinary journey of creation. For Michael, something was missing, something that could hold the answer to his personal fulfillment, and Blessed Unrest shows how he was able to reclaim his purpose and create a symphony of celebration.

Blessed Unrest has been selected for various film festival distinctions, including Best Documentary at the Berlin International Art Film Festival, New York Independent Cinema Awards, and Hispanic International Film Festival. "Expertly utilizing techniques which can be found in both film AND music composition, the resulting film parallels the arduous journey of its hero while blossoming into a masterful piece of art in its own right." – Stephen Suettinger, Filmmaker.

The film was directed and produced by Mari Bonnemaison, who began her career as a journalist. As a filmmaker, Mari was fascinated by the parallels between the creative process of filmmaking and scoring a symphony. Michael was able to break down the complex, inner workings of a 75-instrument symphony paired with a large-scale chorus and share the process clearly with the audience. For information on the RiverRun International Film Festival and to attend to the screening, please visit: https://riverrunfilm.com/events/blessedunrest/#buynow

Additional information about Mari Bonnemaison and the film is available at https://www.blessedunrestfilm.com.

