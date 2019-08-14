Blessings in a Backpack Teams Up With Robots to Fight Childhood Hunger

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology will take on childhood hunger this September with robots packing bags of food for children facing food insecurity across Las Vegas and elsewhere in the United States. Benefiting Blessings in a Backpack — which provides food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry — it's part of the PACK for a Purpose: Robots Fighting Hunger demonstration at the PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO.

Volunteers pack bags of weekend food for the kids served by the Blessings in a Backpack program. Photo by Blessings in a Backpack.

At PACK EXPO (Sept. 23-25, 2019; Las Vegas Convention Center), 6,000 bags of kid-friendly, nutritious food will be filled without human hands and donated to Blessings in a Backpack programs in Las Vegas, Chicago, and Reston, Virginia, to eliminate childhood hunger over the weekends. PACK EXPO attendees will have the opportunity to write inspirational note cards that the robots will insert into the bags of food.

"Our collaboration with PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, started months ago as part of PMMI's PACK gives BACK ™ annual benefit. They had the brilliant idea of having robots pack bags of food for the kids we serve at this year's PACK EXPO," said Brooke Wiseman, Blessings in a Backpack CEO. "It's all in the 'hands' of our robotic supporters, and we are so grateful for their partnership."

"We are not only excited to showcase [robot] innovation, but also to use this technology to fight hunger. We are honored to work with many PACK EXPO exhibitors and Blessings in a Backpack to make a difference in children's lives," said Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI.

The exhibitor-supplied robots participating include:

Bosch Packaging Technology, Inc.

Chicago Electric

FANUC America

ProMach Performance Services with ABB, Soft Robotics, and Cognex

Universal Robots in partnership with Allied Technology

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, the year's most comprehensive packaging event in North America, showcases the latest packaging technologies to help manufacturers improve operations and stay competitive. The show brings together 2,000 exhibitors and 30,000 attendees to over 900,000 net square feet of exhibit space from 40-plus vertical industry markets and nearly 130 countries.

Registration, which includes access to both PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, is $30 through Aug. 30, after which the price increases to $100. For more information and to register online, visit packexpolasvegas.com and hcpelasvegas.com.

This school year, Blessings in a Backpack is sending 87,000 children home on Fridays with backpacks full of satisfying and nutritional food. Visit blessingsinabackpack.org to learn how you can help end childhood hunger on the weekends in your community.

About Blessings in a Backpack:

Hunger has both short- and long-term negative effects on children's health and ability to succeed in school. Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. During the 2018/2019 school year, Blessings in a Backpack provided three million hunger-free weekends for more than 87,000 kids in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Learn more at blessingsinabackpack.org.

About PMMI:

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, represents more than 900 North American manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components and materials, as well as providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry. We work to advance a variety of industries by connecting consumer goods companies with manufacturing solutions through the world-class PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, leading trade media and a wide range of resources to empower our members. The PACK EXPO trade shows unite the world of packaging and processing to advance the industries they serve: PACK EXPO International, PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Healthcare Packaging EXPO, PACK EXPO East, EXPO PACK México, EXPO PACK Guadalajara and ProFood Tech. PMMI Media Group connects manufacturers to the latest solutions, trends and innovations in packaging and processing year-round through brands including Packaging World, Automation World, Healthcare Packaging, Contract Packaging, ProFood World, Mundo PMMI and OEM. PMMI Business Drivers assist members in pursuing operational excellence through workforce development initiatives, deliver actionable business intelligence on economic, market and industry trends to support members' growth strategies and actively connect the supply chain throughout the year. Learn more at pmmi.org and pmmimediagroup.com.

