Blessings in the Bottoms - Kansas City's West Bottoms First Friday Weekend Event

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Given a year like 2020, we are all counting our blessings and looking at the brighter side of things. One of the positives for Kansas City has been the expansive outdoor spaces in the West Bottoms that have made the First Friday Weekends possible. The monthly mix of entertainment and shopping is upon us again this November 6-8. The event closes out the haunt season and rolls out the turkeys in the area's first Turkey Bowl with street entertainment and fabulous giveaways to boot.



The weekend marks the Beast and Edge of Hell haunted houses' encore performances (concluding the 30th season for the Beast and 46th for Edge of Hell).



Daytime events focus on the West Bottoms shoppers, where district stores open at 8:30 am on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Area shops have amassed fabulous finds from vintage, fashion, antiques, and collectibles to home goods, décor, furniture, and much more. Plus, merchants have joined forces to offer Friendsgiving Giveaways, where a few lucky fans will win private feasts.



"The queens of the West Bottoms know how to host a party. We feel so blessed that we've been able to continue to have visitors most of the year," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, spokesperson for the West Bottoms Entertainment District. "Visitors can shake a tail-feather at our turkey bowl. It'll be a hoot. Our giveaways and free street events find ways to have fun in 2020 and make everyone feel special - like a queen."



"And we've added a gem of a sight with our recent adoption of a majestic Quarter Horse, named Blueberry Sapphire. She'll make the event sparkle, showing her love for her new home and family – a warmth we all hope for during this magical time of the year," Arnett-Bequeaith added. She led Blueberry's rescue from a slaughterhouse and set up a GoFundMe to help with her care and save more horses.

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than 25 stores and restaurants. Many of its large, multi-story buildings have histories starting over 120 years ago. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest, year-round, indoor vintage entertainment district. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators and designers, collectors, and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated. The Full Moon Escape, Edge of Hell and Beast Haunted Houses offer area entertainment. westbottoms.com



