BLET and Union Pacific Reach Historic Agreement to Improve Work Schedules and Time Off for Locomotive Engineers

OMAHA, Neb., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and Union Pacific Railroad today announced a historic tentative agreement that enhances the quality of life for Union Pacific's locomotive engineers and their families by making it possible for them to have more predictable schedules. It also will enable the railroad to better manage staffing levels, which supports more consistent and reliable service.

The tentative agreement provides locomotive engineers with an 11 days on, 4 days off schedule. Union Pacific expects to make meaningful progress implementing the new work/rest schedules within a year of ratification.

"The 11-4 work/rest schedule will be life altering for employees who are used to working on-call 24/7, 365 days a year," said BLET National President Eddie Hall. "We applaud our BLET General Chairmen and Union Pacific's management for this important step that we believe will improve our members' quality of life. This significant change in scheduling not only will make life better for locomotive engineers and their families, it also should help Union Pacific retain and recruit employees."

"Union Pacific values its craft professionals and their candid feedback, which have led to these historic changes, improving the quality of life for the locomotive engineers who move the goods Americans rely on every day," said Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz. "Last fall, we promised to address their concerns and find solutions, and we want to thank union leadership for their collaboration on this industry-leading agreement."

Union Pacific employs around 5,600 locomotive engineers represented by BLET. 

The railroad continues to work to identify ways to improve quality of life for all employees, including sick time, which Union Pacific and BLET continue to negotiate.

ABOUT THE BLET

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen represents nearly 57,000 professional locomotive engineers and trainmen throughout the United States. The BLET is the founding member of the Rail Conference, International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

