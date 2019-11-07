Bleutech Park Anchors $7.5 Billion Digital Infrastructure City At South End Of Las Vegas Strip

"I will always remember I was part of this land - home to this very innovative and special Bleutech Park project," said Larry Canarelli, founder of American West Homes. Canarelli, along with Khusrow "K." Roohani, owner of Seven Valleys Realty and Construction, are the land sellers. "After many years working together, I'm honored to see Bleutech Park finally set flag in 210 acres of the best location - South Las Vegas Blvd," added Roohani.

Bleutech Park will feature 100% "off-the-grid," ultra-luxury residential, sustainable living residential, tech-smart office facilities, retail space, a futuristic 3,000-keys hotel, a dream surfing destination with innovative pool with guaranteed waves and an exotic beach environment, in addition to a full-entertainment, state-of-the-art, 1,200 ft. tower, thereby, redefining the skyline of Las Vegas. The net-zero buildings will be equipped with new, self-healing concrete, energy-generating and breathable materials, catapulting Las Vegas forward as the archetype of sustainability on the world stage. Bleutech Park will design and present 33 supertrees as vertical gardens ranging in height from 50-100 ft. with an emphasis placed on the vertical display of desert plants and foliage. Bolstered by pioneering partners and leaders in the technology and construction industries, Bleutech Park aims to redefine the future of infrastructure. It will serve as a haven of future-forward inspiration for established and emerging technologies, harvesting the power of IoT, renewable energies, and robotics unlike any existing project in the world.

About Bleutech Park Las Vegas

Bleutech Park Properties, Inc. is a Delaware registered Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) private fund dedicated to providing finance, operation and asset management of Bleutech Park projects throughout the US market and abroad. Bleutech Park Properties Inc. is proud to design, build, operate and maintain the future of smart and connected infrastructure while leveraging emerging technologies with higher standards of sustainability and 100% off-the-grid commitment revolutionizing the world for the future.

