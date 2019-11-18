Bleutech Park Las Vegas Brings Forth Tech Manufacturing HUB Component To Las Vegas

"We have consensus with our partners who are leaders in technology and construction industries, especially with those technologies currently being created overseas, to manufacture their products here in Las Vegas, Nevada," says Bleutech Park spokesperson Tom Letizia. "It's exciting to have both national and international partners planning to locate their manufacturing facilities here in Southern Nevada and to hire locally."

Bleutech Park has secured a long-term ground-lease agreement with land owners providing an unparalleled location for its Bleutech HUB. The HUB will host a series of emerging technologies from all over the world. It will serve as a haven for futuristic technologies that will be utilized at Bleutech Park, honing the power of IoT, harvesting renewable energies, artificial intelligence robotics - unlike any other project in the US to date. The manufacturing HUB will not only produce some of the most innovative technologies, but also serve as the project's tech campus, providing on-the-job-training and workforce development to fill more than 25,000 jobs needed to build this project.

"As a born and raised native of Las Vegas, I'm most excited about the manufacturing piece," said Guy Martin, President of Martin-Harris Construction. "If you think about the economic engine of Southern Nevada, the one piece we are missing is manufacturing. Very rarely do we ever actually build what we utilize right here in our community. The manufacturing HUB for me is huge because I know it means a sustainable source of good paying jobs and a good campus environment that currently doesn't exist in Las Vegas or Henderson."

"The Bleutech Manufacturing HUB will add jobs and create endless opportunities for the residents of the City of Henderson and Clark County, alike," said Khusrow Roohani, land owner of the HUB site and owner of Seven Valleys Realty and Construction. "I'm honored to see it take place on our property and we remain committed with Bleutech to see it through to completion."

Bleutech Park Las Vegas LLC. will host its first public Vendor/Supplier/Employment Outreach in Q1 2020. "Bleutech Park believes in diversification and inclusion when it comes to employment opportunities," added Melvin Green, Principal of KME Architects, the architect of record for Bleutech Park. We are committed to hire more women-in-construction and minority-owned firms, providing training to the workforce of the future with ample opportunities for growth."

About Bleutech Park Las Vegas

Bleutech Park Properties, Inc. is a Delaware registered Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) private fund dedicated to providing finance, operation and asset management of Bleutech Park projects throughout the US market and abroad. Bleutech Park Properties Inc. is proud to design, build, operate and maintain the future of smart and connected infrastructure while leveraging emerging technologies with higher standards of sustainability and 100% off-the-grid commitment revolutionizing the world for the future.

