Bleutech Park Las Vegas unveils global technologies being incorporated into local "Smart Mini-City"

The event began with the unveiling of state-of-the-art technologies and new renderings of Bleutech Park Las Vegas by the team of architects and engineers. KME Architects Principal, Melvin Green began the program with what was echoed by all partners, "We are excited because of the foresight to bring Bleutech Park to Las Vegas for its sustainability. We all have a vested interest in this project, because we have to leave this earth for our kids and their future generations."

Bleutech Park Las Vegas CTIO, Bertrand Dano introduced key technology partners, from all around the world, who are making it possible for Bleutech Park Las Vegas to be powered by the sun, wind and footsteps, thereby creating its own energy "off-the-grid." Following the renderings and information shared about its supertrees, representatives from Cisco, Pavegen, Knightscope, Onyx Solar, and Patriot One Technologies demonstrated each of their technologies and their impact into this one-of-a-kind project. From footsteps creating energy, to transparent colorful photovoltaic glass for building structures, to fully autonomous robots powered by the use of AI for security and technologies delivering innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions. "Patriot One is honored to be selected as the security technology partner for Bleutech Park, a $7.5b Las Vegas Mini-City project that will be the World's First Net-Zero, Smart, Connected and Safe City," shared Martin Cronin, CEO & President of Patriot One Technologies.

Bringing together Knightscope and Patriot One technologies, powered by the leadership and support of Cisco, as part of Bleutech Park Las Vegas' top-notch smart security ecosystem, is a testament to the commitment for public safety and to bringing advanced safer technologies for safer communities. Cisco's Business Development Manager, Mike Grigsby shared insight and spoke on the "…city within the city aspect of Bleutech Park. By connecting and supporting these technologies, we're helping smart cities become smarter communities." Bleutech Park takes this initiative very seriously as it's an integral part to the health and safety of our community. Stacy Stephens, EVP and Chief Client Officer at Knightscope shared, "Bleutech Park is paving the road for new developments with its forward thinking approach to putting public safety first by planning the integration of advanced technologies like autonomous security robots alongside the likes of power, water management and Internet service."

In addition to the technologies unveiled at this event, guests in attendance witnessed a big show of local community support for Bleutech Park Las Vegas. Guy Martin, President of Martin-Harris Construction, shared his excitement and support for "being a part of another one-of-a-kind project in Las Vegas." Tommy White, Business Manager of Las Vegas Laborers Union 872, spoke on his support of the project and "the more than 25,000 jobs it will bring to Southern Nevada, not only to my union but many other unions as well," as it was stated that Bleutech Park Las Vegas will also bring manufacturing jobs to Southern Nevada.

Other local leaders voicing their support and enthusiasm in support of Bleutech Park Las Vegas: Nevada Energy Executive Vice President, Business Development and External Relations Tony Sanchez, Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Peter Guzman, Urban Chamber of Commerce President Ken Evans and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. Mr. Khusrow Roohani said "I'm proud to be a part of this visionary project that is being led by worldwide innovative companies."

Despite already having selected the location for Bleutech Park Las Vegas, to which Bleutech Park would like to thank the property owner for their steadfast support and commitment of this one of a kind development; its precise site has not been revealed due to additional land acquisition in order to provide "extra" public-safety components. Bleutech Park Las Vegas plans to build a state-of-the-art fire station approximately 40,000 SF facility EOC type, gender-neutral, with vegetation roofs, photovoltaic panels, 100% off-the-grid, and with enough room for truck maintenance and emergency response training capabilities utilizing augmented reality technology. "The Clark County Fire Department is honored to be partners with Bleutech Park," shares Clark County Fire Department Fire Chief Greg Cassell. "We look forward to the arrival of this modern community and are excited about the opportunities before us."

To stay up-to-date with Bleutech Park Las Vegas, please visit BleutechPark.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @Bleutechparklv.

About Bleutech Park Las Vegas: Bleutech Park Properties Inc. is a Delaware registered Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) private fund dedicated to providing finance, operation and asset management of primarily Bleutech Park projects throughout the US market and abroad. Bleutech Park Properties Inc. is proud to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the future of smart and connected infrastructure while leveraging emerging technologies with higher standards of sustainability and 100% off-the-grid commitment revolutionizing the world for the future.

SOURCE Bleutech Park Las Vegas

Related Links

http://BleutechPark.com

