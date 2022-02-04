BLI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Berkeley Lights Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 7, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/berkeley-lights-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=23310&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Berkeley Lights between July 17, 2020 and September 14, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 7, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Berkeley Lights, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Berkeley Lights' flagship instrument, the Beacon, suffered from numerous design and manufacturing defects including breakdowns, high error rates, data integrity issues and other problems, limiting the ability of biotechnology companies and research institutions to consistently use the machines at scale; (b) Berkeley Lights had received numerous customer complaints regarding the durability and effectiveness of the Company's automation systems; (c) the actual market for Berkeley Lights' products and services was a fraction of the $23 billion represented to investors because of, inter alia, the relatively high cost of the Company's instruments and consumables and inability to provide the sustained performance necessary to justify these high costs; and (d) as a result of (a)-(c), above, defendants' statements to investors during the Class Period regarding Berkeley Lights' business, operations and financial results were materially false and misleading.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law