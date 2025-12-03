Blighter Adds Proprietary & Dynamic Radar Target Tracker To BlighterNexus System

Blighter's new ITAR-free advanced target tracker (BlighterNexus Track) is tightly integrated with Blighter's e-scan radars to speed set-up & configuration, improve detection & reduce false alarms

Blighter's unique approach to Kalman filtering provides real-time adaptability to different target types while maintaining high tracking accuracy even in noisy or cluttered environments

CAMBRIDGE, England, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blighter (www.blighter.com), a pioneering designer and manufacturer of ground-based smart electronic-scanning micro-Doppler radars for border surveillance and coastal security, has added a proprietary dynamic radar target tracker module to its integrator-friendly BlighterNexus AI-assisted multi-sensor connectivity & processing system.

BlighterNexus Track is designed specifically for Blighter radars and instantaneously converts the target plot data from the electronic scanning radar into single tracks that show the position, size, speed and heading of surface and low flying targets.

According to Blighter, the tight integration of the new tracker with the radar's signal processing unit has led to enhanced detection capabilities, reduced false alarm rates and a tracker that is much easier for operators and integrators to set-up and configure.

The new tracker is also truly dynamic due to Blighter's unique approach to Kalman filtering which provides real-time adaptability to different target types while maintaining high tracking accuracy even in noisy or cluttered environments. The tracker also uses probabilistic data association algorithms to reduce false track creation rates and improve probability of track formation.

BlighterNexus Track can run on any industrial-grade PC, as part of the BlighterNexus platform, and features a web-based interface for easy remote configuration and monitoring. It is functionally compatible with Blighter's existing third-party tracker application.

Mark Radford, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) at Blighter says: "With BlighterNexus Track, our engineers have not only improved the all-in-one detect-track-classify capability of our radars but have also simplified set-up and configuration to reduce training and operational costs for our customers.

"As a market leader, we will continue to innovate and provide best-in class mission critical radars and sensor fusion software for our customers in defence, homeland security, critical national infrastructure, and energy sectors worldwide."

Blighter's non-rotating, solid-state, low SWaP (size, weight and power) electronic scanning radars provide uninterrupted rapid surveillance over a wide area detecting moving vehicles/vessels, persons (including 'crawlers') and near ground aerial threats at ranges of up to 32 km. The radars' compact and modular design enables rapid deployment on towers and vehicles, and as dismounted portable systems on tripods.

BlighterNexus Track is one of around thirty different licensable modules within the BlighterNexus System, a groundbreaking software platform that simplifies radar to command and control (C2) system integration. It is designed to reduce the training and operational burden on systems integrators seeking to incorporate Blighter's smart/cognitive ITAR-free 2D, 3D and 4D radars into their C2 systems.

In addition to the tracking function, there are sensor connector modules to allow low latency integration of cameras, radio direction finding (RDF) equipment for drone detection and other geo sensors. For integrators who want to fuse and cognitively assess data from multiple sensors, a Fat-Pipe module allows all radar data to be flooded out of BlighterNexus into an external AI system if preferred.

For more information about the new tracker, the BlighterNexus platform or Blighter's range of electronic scanning radars, please visit www.blighter.com, telephone +44 1223 491122 or email [email protected].

Data sheet:

https://blighter.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/BlighterNexus-Track-1.pdf

Media Photos/Videos:

https://blighter.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/AdobeStock_372231820-scaled.jpg

https://blighter.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Screenshot-2025-11-14-104118.png

https://blighter.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/BlighterNexus-Track.mp4

About Blighter (www.blighter.com)

Blighter, Cambridge UK, is a pioneering designer and manufacturer of ground-based electronic-scanning radars for surveillance of moving objects on the ground, along coastlines and in the air. Blighter radars use patented ultra-reliable, low SWaP - size, weight, and power (4 Watts) - electronic-scanning antenna technology and advanced AI (artificial intelligence) assisted software to detect, track and classify near ground threats in complex environments. Blighter radars are also used as part of short-range air defence (SHORAD) systems to detect drones and FPVs (first person view). Blighter radars are trusted by the UK Ministry of Defence for forward operating base (FOB) protection, the South Korean Army for border surveillance along the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), by the United States Air Force for drone detection, by Five Eyes/NATO customers for deployment on their mobile surveillance and armoured vehicles, and the UK's major airports for perimeter protection.

Blighter's commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) product portfolio includes ITAR-free 2D, 3D and 4D radars and a range of software applications to simplify the integration, configuration, control and viewing of multiple networked radars. Pattern of life analysis is used to enhance situational analysis and the speed and efficiency of threat detection. Blighter radars feature Low-Probability-of-Intercept (LPI) waveforms and are designed for rugged operation at fixed and mobile locations and on the move. Blighter supports the local assembly of certain products to enable indigenous manufacture and works in partnership with international systems integrators to create layered multi-sensor surveillance systems for asset and area protection. Blighter is located in Great Chesterford on the outskirts of Cambridge, UK.

