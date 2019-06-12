Bliiq Announces Exclusive Partnership with SF Planet to Distribute High-Quality and Stylish Hummingbird Wireless Bluetooth Earphones in North America

ATLANTA, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bliiq today announced that SF Planet will be the sole seller of Bliiq's high quality and stylish Hummingbird Wireless Bluetooth Earphones in North America.

The Hummingbird Wireless Bluetooth Earphones are a favorite among active audiophiles and for their waterproof features and ultra-long battery life. No matter how intense the training or workout is, the earphones are built to last. Bliiq's products have proven to be successful with the multiple Olympic athletes who endorse their products. With its ergonomic design and customized fit, the Hummingbird earphones will stay exactly where you need them – in your ears.

"We are excited to partner with SF Planet, as they have a long history of success in the e-commerce industry," said Ben Chen, CEO of Bliiq. "SF Planet's partnership with Bliiq solves the markets' want of high-quality, wireless and stylish earphones in North America."

"We are happy to be the sole provider of Bliiq's praised Hummingbird Bluetooth Wireless Earphones in North America for athletes, fitness lovers and music enthusiast," said SF Planet CEO, Simon Loh. "Bliiq will be first available on multiple e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and eBay," said Loh.

Bliiq's Hummingbird Wireless Bluetooth Earphones includes the following features:

Ultimate sound, Comfort and Stability

Built with a responsive bass and tonal highs for a full soundstage. Weighing at about 20g, the ultra-light and durable earphones provide comfort no matter how intense the training or workout is.

Built-In Ambient Mode

No need to worry about taking off your earphones when interacting with workout buddies or trainers, just switch on the ambient mode and go into talking mode.

Ultra-Long Battery Life and Quick Charge

With up to 14.5 hours of playing time and up to 1 hour of playback with only a 10-minute charge, users can look forward to longer workouts without stressing over your battery life.

Sweat Proof

These earphones are weather resistant with a Nano-Tech coating to prevent damage from sweat and water accidents. Users can now train in all conditions.

Lifetime Warranty

Because our customer's fitness journey is important to us.

SpinFit Eartips

Spinfit is a patented eartip with an ergonomic concave design allowing the ear tip to swivel and contour to an individual's ear canal.

For more information see: https://www.amazon.com/bliiq

About Bliiq

Bliiq was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 2013. The company specializes in the growth of high-quality audio products that mix musical experience and all elements of life together respectively. Bliiq offers convenient, comfortable, and full function audio products that fit into the daily lives of any individual. Whether that may be through physical training, intense marathons, casual jogs, or just winding down after a long day, Bliiq has transformed music and audience interactions through all facets of life.

About SF Planet

SF Planet is based in Minnesota and was founded in 2007. SF Planet has been one of the leaders in the e-commerce market and continues to be rated among the best retailers in Amazon and eBay since the beginning. SF Planet helps ease every consumer's daily needs whether that may be with price or practicality we are here to sell the best consumer products. SF Planet distributes for Vena, Fosmon, FosPower, GreatShield, JuzPetz, and Braumm products as the main distributor.

Media Contact

Jennifer Rodriguez

Firecracker PR

216241@email4pr.com

SOURCE SF Planet; Bliiq