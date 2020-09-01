Blimling and Associates, Dairy.com to Host 2020 Cream Symposium

MADISON, Wis., Sept 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Blimling and Associates and Dairy.com on Sept. 15 for a free webinar offering insights into today's cream market. The 2020 Cream Symposium will cover critical questions confronting butterfat producers and end-users.

Cream contracting season is always full of twists and turns. This year promises to hold more uncertainty as the COVID-19 pandemic upends supply-and-demand patterns. A panel of experts will address topics including prevailing supply-and-demand trends, price forecasts for the fourth quarter and 2021, developments around supply chain connectivity, consumer financial health and spending patterns, and "new normal" food commerce.

The panel will include:

Phil Plourd , President of Blimling and Associates

, President of Blimling and Associates Kathleen Noble Wolfley , Senior Economist and Research Specialist with Blimling and Associates

, Senior Economist and Research Specialist with Blimling and Associates Katie Burgess , Director of Risk Management with Blimling and Associates

, Director of Risk Management with Blimling and Associates Tom Filak , Vice President of Business Development with Dairy.com

"Participants will come away with data and insights that will help them shape more informed cream contracting decisions and create sharper butter and butterfat budgets," Plourd said. "Our discussion will also spark conversation on risk management strategy and understanding the demand landscape."

The webinar will be held Sept. 15 at 12 p.m. CST. Registration is free, but space is limited. Visit https://www.dairy.com/2020-cream-symposium/ to secure a seat.

