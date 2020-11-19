Blimling and Associates Examines Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Restaurant Industry

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blimling and Associates released its latest edition of the Blimling Breakdown, a special report examining the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. food service industry, and, in turn, dairy companies. " Serving Up Disruption " gives an in-depth look at continuing challenges facing restaurants, supply chains and consumers.

The report highlights trends spurred on by the pandemic, from the rise of digital ordering to an increase in off-premises consumption. It also examines how restaurants are thinking outside of traditional dining room formats to meet new consumer demands. "Serving Up Disruption" shows that changes in where – and how – restaurants do business will have long-term and permanent implications for dairy and food distributors.

Beyond current challenges, "Serving Up Disruption" studies the long road back to a new normal in the food service industry. Using in-depth research, surveys of Blimling clients and employees, and insights from industry contacts, the report forecasts how food service will continue to change through 2020 and into 2021. It also ties those changes into overarching impacts to the dairy sector.

"A lot of cheese, butter and cream moves through food service channels, so upheaval in the space has big knock-on effects for the dairy industry," said Phil Plourd, President of Blimling and Associates. "While the road ahead is anything but certain, this report provides concrete information on prevailing trends and offers our take on how consumption trends will evolve in the months and years ahead."

A copy of the report is available at www.dairy.com/serving-up-disruption and does not require a subscription to download.

Blimling and Associates is a widely respected dairy analysis, research and consulting firm. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, the company works with clients seeking to better navigate the global dairy marketplace. Its team produces world-class market research, offers trusted advisory services and tackles big questions for individuals and firms across the supply chain. Blimling and Associates is a subsidiary of Dairy.com. Learn more at www.blimling.com.

Dairy.com is a trusted global provider of software solutions, managed services and market intelligence tailored to the dairy industry. We help our clients deliver nutritious dairy products to consumers worldwide, connecting every stakeholder in the supply chain from farm to table. The company was originally founded in 2000 with a mission to improve supply-chain efficiency and fuel growth across the dairy industry supply chain. Dairy.com is now the largest independent dairy supply-chain technology provider in the world. Every day, clients leverage our technology suite and advisory capabilities to drive efficiencies and profitable growth. Learn more at https://dairy.com.

