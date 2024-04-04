Blimpie Celebrates 60 Years and Announces Bigger and Better Deluxe Subs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blimpie® (www.Blimpie.com), America's Sub Shop® celebrates 60 years of slicing fresh!

Blimpie's New Deluxe Turkey & Provolone and Deluxe Blimpie Best. Now with more meat and cheese!

In 1964, three buddies from Hoboken, New Jersey embarked on a mission to craft the ultimate sandwich. Inspired by its resemblance to a blimp, they named their creation Blimpie. Fast forward 60 years, Blimpie has become a staple in the lives of millions of customers across the country and the brand has evolved into an iconic symbol of deliciousness, freshness, and the upmost quality. On April 4th, 1964, more than 60 years ago, the first Blimpie store opened and the rest, as they say, is history.

Blimpie has been your neighborhood deli destination for more than six decades. With locations coast to coast, Blimpie is proud to continue serving freshly sliced meats and high-quality ingredients. We are proud of our history, and we're honored to make our subs bigger and better, that's the Blimpie way.

As part of the celebration, the brand's most popular and flavorful classic subs are being introduced now in their most deluxe versions. With larger portions of meat and cheese, the all-new Deluxe Blimpie Best and Deluxe Turkey & Provolone are now available at all participating Blimpie locations.

The Deluxe Blimpie Best is piled high with extra ham, salami, capicola, prosciutinni, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, banana peppers, vinegar, oil, oregano and mayo.

The Deluxe Turkey & Provolone is piled high with extra turkey, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, banana peppers, vinegar, oil, oregano & mayo.

The limited time offer is available in Blimpie stores nationwide until June 24, 2024.

"Our 60th Anniversary is a testament to the brand's enduring commitment to serving the highest quality fresh sliced subs" said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Blimpie. "This milestone wouldn't be possible without the hard work and dedication of our franchisees, employees and of course, the unwavering support of our loyal customers."

About Blimpie

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Blimpie® serves sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious soups and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 115 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries, and with MTY Food Group's purchase of Kahala Brands Blimpie is now also a part of the MTY Food Group family.

For more information about Blimpie, visit: www.Blimpie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit: www.KahalaMgmt.com.

