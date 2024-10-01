Blimpie Introduces New Menu Item That Embodies Comforts of Fall

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall season has arrived at Blimpie. Embracing all the comfort foods of the season, Blimpie is excited to introduce its newest menu item for a limited time, the Ultimate Meatball Sub, and customers will now be able to enjoy Mac & Cheese year-round.

The Ultimate Meatball Sub features our savory meatballs nestled in our zesty parmesan bread smothered in marinara sauce complimented with provolone cheese, piled high with pepperoni, caramelized onions, shredded parmesan, and spicy giardiniera, finished with a sprinkle of zesty parmesan seasoning. The Ultimate Meatball Sub is available now through February 3, 2025, at participating locations nationwide.

Additionally, Blimpie is now permanently adding two cheesy, creamy and delicious sides to the menu. The velvety smooth Mac & Cheese is a creamy white cheddar Mac & Cheese that pairs perfectly with any sub. For those who want to spice up their food palette, the Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese is a creamy white cheddar topped with zesty and tangy Buffalo Chicken.

The Mac & Cheese and Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese are available in a regular size as a side dish to any entrée, or a large portion as a shareable or a la carte entrée.

"Nothing pairs better like fall and our mouthwatering, flavorful Ultimate Meatball Sub," said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Blimpie. "Blimpie is excited to now offer two premium Mac and Cheese sides year-round so customers can enjoy this beloved side dish whenever a comfort food craving comes on. Our smooth and creamy Mac & Cheese and our tasty Ultimate Meatball Sub make for the perfect combination while enjoying your favorite fall activity."

For more than 60 years, Blimpie has been offering handcrafted sub sandwiches, with generous portions of high-quality deli meats and cheeses, sliced fresh to order. With the new Ultimate Meatball Sub and creamy Mac & Cheese sides, there's something for everyone to enjoy at Blimpie.

About Blimpie

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Blimpie® serves sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious soups and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 115 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries, and with MTY Food Group's purchase of Kahala Brands Blimpie is now also a part of the MTY Food Group family.

