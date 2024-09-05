SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with the Bigger. Better. Blimpie.® (www.Blimpie.com) theme, America's Sub Shop® is thrilled to announce the launch of our latest promotional offering, the Blimpie Value Meal.

Blimpie introduces new Value Meal available now.

For more than 60 years, Blimpie has been offering handcrafted sub sandwiches, with generous portions of high-quality deli meats and cheeses, sliced fresh to order. The Blimpie Value Meal offers an enticing choice from some of our most popular items. All made with quality ingredients, each priced at $5.00. Starting September 5, 2024, guests can select from the following delicious sub or wrap options, made The Blimpie Way of course:

Ham & American Sub

Ham, Salami & Provolone Sub

Veggie & Cheese Sub

Turkey & American Wrap

For customers looking to level-up their meal, Blimpie's new Value Meal can be upgraded to an $8.00 option, by pairing with a refreshing regular-sized fountain drink and their choice of a freshly baked cookie or choosing from our selection of tasty chips.

"We are excited to introduce our new Value Meal as a way to provide our customers with a competitive pricing meal option without compromising on the quality they expect from Blimpie," said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Blimpie. "This promotion reflects our commitment to delivering Bigger. Better. Blimpie.® experiences at a price that fits everyone's budget."

The Blimpie Value Meal is a limited-time promotional offering available at participating Blimpie locations. We invite all our valued customers to take advantage of this special deal and enjoy a satisfying meal at an unbeatable price.

About Blimpie

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Blimpie® serves sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious soups and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 115 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries, and with MTY Food Group's purchase of Kahala Brands Blimpie is now also a part of the MTY Food Group family.

For more information about Blimpie, visit: www.Blimpie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit: www.KahalaMgmt.com.

