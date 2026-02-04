Blimpie Stacks the Flavor with New Deli Primo Sub

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Blimpie® (www.Blimpie.com) is turning up the flavor with the launch of its newest menu item, the Deli Primo. Perfect for lunch, dinner or anytime cravings, this hearty sub is available for a limited time now through June 1, 2026.

Deli Primo is Available Now for a Limited Time!

The Deli Primo is loaded high with premium deli meats, such as roast beef, turkey, salami, proscuittini and layered with pepperjack cheese, fresh tomatoes, lettuce and onion and finished with a sprinkle of zesty parm seasoning. The sub is then topped with a bold kick of sriracha mayo, adding the perfect balance of heat and savory flavor in every bite.

"Blimpie has always been about delivering big flavor," said Sam Carity, Senior Director of Marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Blimpie. "The Deli Primo delivers on that promise with premium meats and satisfying flavors our guests know and love."

The new Deli Primo is available now at all Blimpie® locations.

Deli Primo: Roast beef, turkey, salami, proscuittini, pepperjack, tomato, lettuce, onions, sprinkled with zesty parm seasoning and topped with sriracha mayo.

About Blimpie ®,

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Blimpie® serves sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious soups and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 100 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries, and with MTY Food Group's purchase of Kahala Brands Blimpie is now also a part of the MTY Food Group family.

