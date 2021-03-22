Blinc's Journey to Making Conscious Cosmetics

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blinc, the conscious cosmetics brand that makes elegant products that last through everything, today shares its plans to achieve environmental and social sustainability with its 'Conscious Cosmetics' initiative. Combining the highest-quality, ultra longwear cosmetics with ethical production and its ongoing give-back model, Blinc leads the industry by example toward sustainable beauty.

Blinc

As the COVID-19 pandemic pushed us all into our homes in 2020, our society witnessed an unexpected silver-lining: rapid environmental improvements. Smog lifted, animals roamed city streets and an overall reduction in car and airplane use meant sizeable emission reductions. While we all look forward to returning to 'normal,' the Blinc team is determined to use the lessons learned from the past year to forge and expedite a more ethically conscious cosmetic brand.

Despite the potential risks, Blinc has pledged to ensure its products are part of the solution rather than the problem. This promise includes utilizing ethically sourced ingredients in its products. In addition to Blinc's longstanding commitment to being CRUELTY-FREE, when possible and without sacrificing the ultra longwear performance Blinc products are known for, cosmetic formulas will be CLEAN, VEGAN and free from Gluten, harmful Sulfates, Parabens, Formaldehydes, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Palm Oil, Fragrance, Talc and more, starting with it's recently launched Gel Eyeliner and UltraVolume Tubing Mascara.

"Having had time to reflect in 2020, we decided that just having a recycling logo on our products is not enough. As a team, we needed to think about our overall carbon footprint," said Lewis Farsedakis, founder and CEO at Blinc Inc. "This includes caring about ethical ingredient sourcing and labor practices. We've identified many ways to improve and are racing to make changes as quickly as possible without sacrificing quality."

These sustainable practices have been made without affecting the ultra longwear hold and effortless removal of all Blinc products. Instead, its Conscious Cosmetics Initiative will enable customers to feel good about the products they use daily. One such change has been switching to Forest Stewardship Certified (FSC) packaging, which ensures that more trees are planted for each that is harvested. This aids in the regeneration of harvested trees and maintains and improves soil structure and fertility. Another example has been Blinc's departure from aluminum components to PCR plastics.

"We are not 100% there yet. Our Conscious Cosmetics Initiative is an ongoing journey that we have decided to embrace and instill in our corporate philosophy to reach a goal of making great cosmetics that are environmentally-friendly from purchase to disposal," said Farsedakis.

In addition to environmental responsibility, Blinc's Conscious Cosmetics Initiative is committed to social responsibility. Blinc continues to ensure all its products are created responsibly via ethical human labor and sourcing to ensure no harm to human life or nature. Blinc is also cruelty-free, with zero animal testing and is proud to support American jobs with 70% of its supply chain budget going towards US suppliers and manufacturers.

To further its philosophy beyond its products, Blinc's Conscious Cosmetics Initiative includes a give-back campaign that partners with local, national, and international charities to enrich all society members' quality of life. Designated charity-partners are reviewed annually and include organizations that support causes for women, children, equality, those in need and the environment.

About Blinc

Based in Florida (USA), Blinc was founded in 1999 after it pioneered revolutionary tube-forming mascara and eyeliner technology that does not smudge, fade, flake or run. Today, Blinc continues to develop makeup that can confidently stay with you through tears of joy, a 16-hour flight, and even your marathon finish line photo. The conscious beauty brand is committed to a relentless pursuit of innovation by providing its customers with problem-free products. To learn more visit: https://www.blincinc.com

Media Contact

Kaitlin Brophy

561-322-3531

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

https://www.blincinc.com/pages/conscious-cosmetics

SOURCE Blinc