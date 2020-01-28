Blind Americans Come to Washington to Meet Their Representatives

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than two weeks, hundreds of blind Americans will converge on the nation's capital to meet with their representatives in Congress to emphasize the need for legislators to advance key priorities that will help the blind. The annual event organized by the National Federation of the Blind, known as its Washington Seminar, will officially begin with a kick-off meeting on Monday, February 10 at 5 p.m. Throughout the rest of the week, blind Americans using white canes or guide dogs will be seen throughout the Capitol complex.

"Blindness is not the characteristic that defines us or our future; it need not prevent us from living the lives we want," said Mark Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the Blind. "But we need the help of policymakers to remove artificial barriers like the high cost of assistive technology, the lack of accessible higher education materials, and the inaccessible design of home appliances and medical equipment. That is why we march on the Capitol each year to tell our stories to the people who have been elected to represent us."

You can follow the Washington Seminar experience with #NFBinDC. Members of the press interested in attending the kick-off event should RSVP to cdanielsen@nfb.org.

About the National Federation of the Blind

The National Federation of the Blind (NFB), headquartered in Baltimore, is the oldest and largest nationwide organization of blind Americans. Founded in 1940, the NFB consists of affiliates, chapters, and divisions in the fifty states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. The NFB defends the rights of blind people of all ages and provides information and support to families with blind children, older Americans who are losing vision, and more. We believe in the hopes and dreams of blind people and work together to transform them into reality. Learn more about our many programs and initiatives at www.nfb.org.

CONTACT:

Chris Danielsen

Director of Public Relations

National Federation of the Blind

(410) 659-9314, extension 2330

(410) 262-1281 (Cell)

cdanielsen@nfb.org

SOURCE National Federation of the Blind

Related Links

http://www.nfb.org

