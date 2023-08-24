BLIND SERVICE ASSOCIATION IS NOW BLIND SERVICE CHICAGO

Blind Service Chicago

24 Aug, 2023, 15:57 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blind Service Association, a nearly 100-year-old nonprofit serving those who are blind or with low-vision, is now known as Blind Service Chicago. Along with the name change, Blind Service has adopted a new logo, more accurately reflecting its mission of personalized service and empowerment. "This change is part of an ongoing evolution of our organization," said Board President Lyle Harlow. "We're breathing in new life in multiple ways – we're expanding our programming, making the latest in adaptive technology available for our clients, offering quality training for our volunteers, getting out into the community, increasing our staff, improving our office space, and soon – launching a new interactive website with quality content designed to perform well across multiple devices."

According to Harlow, the new logo signifies a Lotus flower, a symbol of empowerment, strength, and resilience. The supportive hands denote service, and the multiple colors of the individuals and eyes represent the organization's commitment to diversity.

The Mission of Blind Service Chicago is to inspire and empower those who are blind, visually impaired, or print disabled through all phases of life with personalized service. The organization provides ongoing free assistance and support to help their clients manage their lives independently and with dignity.

The heart of Blind Service is the Reading and Recording Program. The program is unique in that it is the only agency in the U.S. providing one-on-one customized service. Over one hundred trained volunteers read to clients in the privacy of dedicated reading studios, in the client's home, or via online or phone.

A growing Youth Program reaches out to blind and low-vision adolescents with a variety of offerings. Every summer, youth ages 12-17 have the opportunity to participate in Pathways. A robust month-long endeavor, this flagship program provides daily living skills, a host of recreational activities, art and music, and cultural events. Further, Blind Service grants $30,000 in scholarships annually to blind and low-vision college, graduate school, and vocational school students.

BSC's annual Vision Expo (this year on October 7) showcases the latest products, services, adaptive technologies, medical advances, and resources currently available or on the horizon.

For more information, contact Blind Service Chicago at 312-236-0808.

Contact:

Executive Director 

312-236-0808

[email protected]

SOURCE Blind Service Chicago

