BLIND SQUIRREL GAMES APPOINTS GAMES INDUSTRY LEADER STEVE ESCALANTE TO BOARD

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blind Squirrel Games , the premier full-service video game development studio behind beloved titles like Bioshock The Collection, Borderlands Game of the Year Edition, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition, today announced the appointment of industry executive Steve Escalante to its board of directors. Escalante's deep expertise in publishing, particularly with product curation and IP development, looks to refine Blind Squirrel Games' strategic vision as it continues to elevate game creation through best-in-class partner and original game development. The expansion of the studio's board marks the latest in its growth strategy. This follows last year's companywide rebrand and the appointment of Telltale co-founder Brian Waddle to SVP, Business Development.

"We recognized the critical need for an enhanced understanding of the publishing landscape," said Blind Squirrel Games CEO and Founder Brad Hendricks. "With the appointment of Steve Escalante to our board of directors, the company gains invaluable expertise in navigating the complex realm of publishing, filling a vital gap in our strategy as we double-down on our focus on IP."

Escalante is an industry veteran of nearly 25 years, working across indie and AAA publishers and gaming media companies, including Bethesda and Gamecock, before founding Versus Evil, where he signed multiple award-winning games for PC, console, and mobile. Over the course of his career, he has published more than 400 projects and launched the QA studio Red Cerberus. After successfully exiting Versus Evil and Red Cerberus, Escalante recently founded publisher Digital Bandidos, where he serves as CEO.

"I look forward to working closely with Brad and the talented team at Blind Squirrel Games to advise on identifying and securing compelling IP that will ultimately grow the studio's capabilities and serve the gaming community," said Escalante.

Escalante will join other board members Dr. Mark Ollila (CEO of Live Current Media and CEO/Co-founder of Kast), Jim Beck (former CEO of Nature's Best), and Blind Squirrel Games' Hendricks and COO/CFO Steve Sardegna.

About Blind Squirrel Games

Blind Squirrel Games is a full service video game studio with passionate, talented and experienced game developers dedicated to creating unparalleled gaming experiences across all media. Established over 13 years ago with offices in Irvine, CA, Austin, TX, and Auckland, New Zealand, the studio has worked on some of the most significant and beloved AAA titles in the industry, as well as developing its own original IP. Blind Squirrel Games combines small studio values with big studio ambitions, cultivating a diverse, collaborative, and creative environment that promotes employee well-being. For more information, please visit: www.blindsquirrelentertainment.com .

