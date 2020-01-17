BlindData Adds C# Assessment, Now Offers 5 of 6 Top Programming Languages From GitHub's 2019 Report

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Startup BlindData introduces a C# assessment for technical screening of software engineers. BlindData's adaptive test draws from hundreds of code-reading and programming tasks to evaluate candidates' software engineering fundamentals and expertise in C#. The new offering joins BlindData's existing slate of adaptive tests in Python, Java, PHP, and C++.

Companies are increasingly turning to programming tests to evaluate the technical abilities of their candidates in a practical setting. The choice of technology to test in is a balancing act between the company's hiring needs and the candidate's experience.

In GitHub's "State of the Octoverse 2019" report, BlindData's five languages all ranked among the top six by a number of active programmers:

"We start conversations with a lot of companies who want to hire for familiarity with their specific tech stack," says Chris Rossi, BlindData's SVP of Sales. "But with technologies and projects changing every year, it's more important than ever to hire people with strong fundamentals and transferable skills. That's why we usually recommend that companies let each candidate take our assessment in whichever language they prefer." By offering the most widely used languages, BlindData provides candidates the opportunity to showcase their skills in the language they're most familiar with. Companies can source from BlindData's pool of pre-certified candidates, each benchmarked against the broader job market.

BlindData will be exhibiting at the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference in New York City from Feb 23rd to 26th. BlindData's assessment is available to all employers as a free 90-day trial.

Contact: Chris Rossi / SVP Sales / chris@blinddata.com / 732.331.6648

