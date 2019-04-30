Blinded Female Veterans Hike Appalachian Trail

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, four of our blinded female veterans will hike a portion of the Appalachian Trail next month. Hosted by Blinded Veterans Association's Operation Peer Support, the 2019 Survived and Fierce Ranger Appalachian Trail March will occur on the Northern Appalachian Trails in Georgia starting May 28, 2019. The four BVA member participants include: Jeanie Murphy, a retired Army Sergeant, Shianti Lee, a retired Army Sergeant, Marlene Davis-Lilly, a former Navy Specialist, and Monaca Gilmore, a retired Army Sergeant.

"The BVA's Operation Peer Support Program continues to promote diversity and creates opportunities for all blinded veterans through events such as the 2019 Survived and Fierce Ranger Appalachian Trail March. With all female blinded veteran participants and guides we are able to set the mark for more women veterans to get involved in adaptive sports and any events OPS has to offer. As members we are all responsible for completing the mission of the BVA," said Monaca Gilmore, Blinded Veterans Association National Sergeant-At-Arms and Operation Peer Support Chairman.

This team will participate in several days of adventurous hiking. This is an all -inclusive trip which includes lodging, transportation, and meals.

The Delta Gamma Foundation will sponsor the event as part of their Service for Sights grants program, ensuring our diverse and dedicated veterans are fully equipped to overcome the challenges presented through training and the natural environment.

"For almost 70 years, the Delta Gamma Foundation has supported and empowered women through leadership training, education, and as advocates for the blind and visually impaired community through Service for Sight. The Foundation is proud to support Blinded Veterans Association's Operation Peer Support 2019 Survived and Fierce Ranger Appalachian Trail March as a transformational experience. Working with organizations like BVA through our grant program, we're confident blinded women veterans will gain even more opportunities that make a difference in their lives each and every day," said Kate Reistad Morales, Foundation Program Specialist at the Delta Gamma Foundation.

The BVA is a 501(C)(3), nonprofit organization promoting the welfare of blinded veterans so they may take their rightful place in the community and work with their fellow citizens toward the creation of a peaceful world. BVA has more than 50 Regional Groups representing 7,500 members.

About the Delta Gamma Foundation: Incorporated in 1951, the Delta Gamma Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed as a complement to the Delta Gamma Fraternity, creating a vehicle for members to promote the educational interests and social responsibility referenced in Article II of the Fraternity Constitution. The Delta Gamma Foundation fosters lifetime enrichment for members, promotes Service for Sight and partners with the Fraternity to ensure the future of our sisterhood.

SOURCE Blinded Veterans Association

Related Links

http://www.BVA.org

