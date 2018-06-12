Blinded Vets Foundation Sets 33rd Annual Congressional Awards Ceremony

"We're honored to recognize Representatives Arrington and Crist for their steadfast support of veterans' rights and services," said BAVF President John Fales of Silver Spring, MD. "These national leaders continually stand up for millions of women and men who have served or are now serving our country, and for their families. The entire veterans' community joins us in applauding these heroes for their friendship, trust, and constant devotion to veteran's issues."

The BAVF will also present its Carlton Sherwood Media Award to Stuart Nelson, communications manager for the Blinded Veterans Foundation, and Bob Vincent, president of Reel Heroes Media. The Foundation's George W. Alexander Memorial Volunteer Award will be presented to Danique Masingill, president and founder of Leashes of Valor, and The Black Dagger Military Hunt Club (Dave Winters, president). The Foundation's Corporate Award will be presented to eSight. Master of Ceremonies is motivational speaker and author Michael Jernigan.

The annual awards ceremony is followed by the Foundation's annual Flag Day Picnic on June 14. This patriotic gala attracts political figures, area civic leaders, veterans' service organization representatives, and the BAVF "family" of disabled and visually impaired veterans. Flags that were flown over the U.S. Capitol will be presented to many guests. As always, the picnic's famous hot dogs will be prepared and served by the gregarious Chef Lakis, a longtime Washington, D.C. fixture who has retired from his cart at the corner of 18th and K Streets, N.W.

Both events are part of the Foundation's annual Flag Week activities.

The Blinded American Veterans Foundation assists blinded and sensory-disabled veterans in attaining their full potential through research, rehabilitation, and re-employment. It offers employment networking and rehabilitation and resource counseling, and provides funding for rehabilitation centers. Other programs include a speaker's bureau, placement services, and a compilation of related statistics. It also conducts research, educational, and charitable programs. This valuable service is performed strictly with volunteers and no paid staff.

