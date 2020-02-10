Blinds & Shades Market - Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent market study published on "Blinds & Shades Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029" offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on historic as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the Blinds & Shades market, which includes a summary of key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes market value (US$ million) estimates of leading segments in the Blinds & Shades market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and definition of the Blinds & Shades market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader in understanding the scope of the Blinds & Shades market report.



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations.



Chapter 04 – Major Positioning/Brand Assessment

This section includes brand positioning key sales differentiator, mergers and acquisitions across the value chain, category performance by product type, etc.



Chapter 05 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key inclusions of the report. It offers product adoption and usage analysis, effective quality control, establishment of export markets and opportunity analysis, and strategies followed by manufacturers for market expansion.



Chapter 06 – Global Blinds & Shades Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical Blinds & Shades market volume, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019–2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029).



Chapter 07 – Global Blinds & Shades Market Pricing Analysis

This chapter highlights the pricing analysis based on product type for base year 2018 and forecast year 2029.



Chapter 08 – Global Blinds & Shades Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical Blinds & Shades market value, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019–2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).



Chapter 09 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Blinds & Shades market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It also offers key market dynamics of the Blinds & Shades market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the Blinds & Shades market.



Chapter 10 – Global Blinds & Shades Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Product

Based on product, the Blinds & Shades market is segmented into roller shades, vertical shades/blinds, panel blinds, roman shades/blinds, venetian blinds, venetian blinds, pleated shades and others (mini blinds, micro blinds, etc.). In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on product.



Chapter 11 – Global Blinds & Shades Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Fabric

This chapter provides various details about the Blinds & Shades market on the basis of material, and has been classified into natural and synthetic. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis, based on material.



Chapter 12 – Global Blinds & Shades Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Mode of Operation (US$)

This chapter provides details about the Blinds & Shades market on the basis of price range, and has been classified into manual and automatic along with market attractiveness analysis.



Chapter 13 – Global Blinds & Shades Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Sales Channel

This chapter provides details about the Blinds & Shades market on the basis of sales channel, and has been classified into offline and online. Offline sales channel is further bifurcated into hypermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores, others. Online sales channel is further bifurcated into company owned portal and ecommerce portal, along with market attractiveness analysis.



Chapter 14 – Global Blinds & Shades Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Application (US$)

This chapter provides details about the Blinds & Shades market on the basis of application, and has been classified into residential and commercial along with market attractiveness analysis.



Chapter 15 – Global Blinds & Shades Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the Blinds & Shades market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).



Chapter 16 – North America Blinds & Shades Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Blinds & Shades market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on product type, fabric, mode of operation, distribution channel, application and countries in North America.



Chapter 17 – Latin America Blinds & Shades Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America Blinds & Shades market. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the rest of Latin America.



Chapter 18 – Europe Blinds & Shades Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the Blinds & Shades market in several countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 19– South Asia Blinds & Shades Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

India, Thailand, and Malaysia are leading countries in the South Asia region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the market. Readers can also find detailed information about growth parameters of the South Asia Blinds & Shades market during the forecast period.



Chapter 20 – East Asia Blinds & Shades Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the Blinds & Shades market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers in understanding key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Blinds & Shades market in East Asia.



Chapter 21– Oceania Blinds & Shades Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the Blinds & Shades market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also helps readers in understanding key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Blinds & Shades market in Oceania.



Chapter 22 – MEA Blinds & Shades Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the Blinds & Shades market will grow in major countries of the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period.



Chapter 23 – Market Structure Analysis of Blinds & Shades Market

This chapter provides information market analysis of companies, market concentration of companies, market share of top players and their presence.



Chapter 24 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the Blinds & Shades market, along with detailed information about each company, which include the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some market players featured in the report are Ching Feng Home Fashions Co., Ltd., Griesser AG, Hunter Douglas NV Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc., Legrand, Lutron Electronics Company, Mechoshade Systems LLC., Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd., Persianas Canet S.A, Qmotion Shades Schenker Storen AG, Solarfective Products Limited, Springs Window Fashions, LLC TOSO CO. LTD. and others.



Chapter 25 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Blinds & Shades market.



