Blinds Chalet Announces Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sales. New Smart Home Automation Window Treatments Also Available

PHOENIX, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlindsChalet.com, America's Foremost Window Covering Experts, is offering 55% + 5% off all their blinds, shades, and shutters for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year. Customers can take advantage of this sale starting today. This marks the lowest prices of the year and the perfect time for customers to purchase their window treatments online.

Blinds Chalet has also launched a new category of smart home automation window treatments that work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Products in this new category include honeycomb cellular shades, bamboo shades, roller shades, and solar screen shades. Customers can choose to buy the Blinds Chalet smart home hub to connect their new window coverings to their network at home for control through an application available from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Features include the ability to simply click within the app to set the height for the shades, set room scenes, or control the shades with their voice.

"Our goal at Blinds Chalet is to offer the best possible products for anyone looking to purchase window treatments. Finding the perfect blind or shade for your home has never been easier and nearly all of our products are simple to install. The addition of smart home window treatments is a game changer for our industry," says Ron Manwaring, CEO of Blinds Chalet.

Every person that buys from BlindsChalet.com will enjoy the best products and prices online. Customers shop for high quality, custom-made window treatments that are backed by a lifetime warranty. All Blinds Chalet window treatment products come with free shipping and there are several upgrades this year that will be available at no extra charge.

Also new this year are special discounts for teachers, first responders and active military members. Blinds Chalet loves to support these three wonderful groups in any way that they can. These special discounts will be available year round and require verification.

Customer looking to receive there window treatments before the holidays will find Blinds Chalet offering products guaranteed to be delivered before Christmas or they are free. This guarantee covers every product category except for shutters. Availability will change as we get closer to the end of the year.

Blinds Chalet has partnered with the Nationwide Blind Installation Network to offer professional measuring and installation services across the United States. Those who don't feel comfortable with measuring or installing their window treatments themselves will find this service useful. Use of this service is simple. Installation rates are very competitive and backed by a guarantee.

About Blinds Chalet: Blinds Chalet has been in business since 2006 and they are headquartered in Mesa, Arizona. They sell blinds, shades, and shutters online to the whole nation, except for Hawaii and Alaska. They also offer Interior Designer and Contractor/Property Management company programs. For more information, contact Blinds Chalet at 1-888-633-7840 or visit www.blindschalet.com/ .

