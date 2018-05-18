Blinds Chalet Announces Exclusive Made in 1 Day or Free Program

PHOENIX, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blinds Chalet, America's foremost window covering experts, launches exclusive Made in 1 Day or it's Free window treatment program. A huge benefit to online shoppers.

Made in 1 Day or Free Honeycomb Cellular Shades. Choose from light filtering and blackout. Free cordless upgrade available. Made in 1 Day or Free Blinds Chalet Exclusive

The Exclusive Blinds Chalet Made in 1 Day or Free Program revolutionizes the way shades are sold online. Typically, customers who purchase custom window treatments online have to wait four to seven business days for their order to be manufactured. Blinds Chalet has developed a way to manufacture window shades in one business day. The initial launch features five of our bestselling honeycomb cellular shades. If your shade is not manufactured in one business day, your shade is free.

These five initial cell shades are beautiful and rich in features. Currently, a free cordless upgrade is automatic, making these shades child and pet safe. Single cell and double cell are available in 9/16", 3/8", and ½" pleats. Single cell is often less expensive than double cell and do still offer insulation benefits for your window. Double cell maximizes the insulation of a window by trapping the air inside its two pleat pockets. Both shades will block harmful UV rays and filter light. Blackout is also an option, which is perfect for bedrooms, allowing you to keep your room dark. Lastly, one product is a top down bottom up. This allows you to lower the shade from the top or pull it up from the bottom. You have complete control over your shades position.

The colors available for these shades make it possible for you to match your homes décor. Blinds Chalet offers free samples so you can find the perfect color. Headrails are durable and long lasting. Installing these shades consists of two small brackets being screwed into the window frame for inside mount or above the window frame for outside mount. Detailed installation instructions and hardware are included with your purchase. Hold-down brackets for shades covering doors are also available. The Made in 1 Day program products come with a limited lifetime warranty.

To learn more about this exclusive program, visit https://www.blindschalet.com/upgrade-1-made+in+one+day-blinds.html

Customers who find it intimidating to measure or install themselves will find help through the Blinds Chalet Nationwide Blinds Installation Network. Simply search by your zip code to find qualified licensed and insured window treatment contractors in your area. They will measure your windows and submit those measurements to Blinds Chalet for you to order. Once your window coverings are shipped, an appointment will be scheduled for installation. All measurements and installations through this network are guaranteed! With the incredible savings you receive online and the ability to install yourself or hire a professional, there has never been a better time to buy online.

About Blinds Chalet

Blinds Chalet started its online business over a decade ago and they are headquartered in Mesa, Arizona. Since their inception, they have seen exceptional growth. They sell online to the whole nation, except for Hawaii and Alaska. They also offer a fantastic contractor and interior designer programs. For more information, contact Blinds Chalet's Design Consultants at 1-888-633-7840 or visit https://www.blindschalet.com/ in order to chat with them online.

