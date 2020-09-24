Blinds.com Announces Eco-Friendly Cellular Shade Collection Made from Recycled Plastic Water Bottles

"We're proud to add SimplyEco Cellular Shades to our lineup of popular window treatments," says Amber Hall, vice president of merchandising at Blinds.com. "This new eco-conscious line demonstrates not just a high level of dedication to providing customers with style and function, but also a responsibility to our planet as part of the solution for keeping plastics out of our oceans."

INNOVATION FOR THE ECO-CONSCIOUS

Cellular shades are already a great window treatment choice for the eco-conscious consumer – the shades' naturally insulating properties can make a positive impact on energy bills year-round. According to the Department of Energy, tightly installed cellular shades can reduce heat loss through windows by 40% or more, which equates to about 20% heating and energy savings. In cooling seasons, cellular shades can reduce unwanted solar heat through windows by up to 80%, reducing the total solar gain to 15% or less when installed with a tight fit.

The new SimplyEco shades go one step further for the eco-conscious – they're made from recycled plastic bottles. A major step forward for the industry and the first of its kind offered by Blinds.com, this new line offers a stunning solution for both beautiful home fashion and environmental consciousness. "It takes about 12 recycled plastic water bottles to make one standard size SimplyEco shade," says Hall. "These new shades can help save money on energy bills and help save the planet from accumulating excessive plastic waste."

A SMART FIT FOR EVERY HOME

Cellular shades are some of the easiest window treatments to clean and operate, making them a popular and long-lasting addition to any home.

Available now in standard cordless style, the new SimplyEco cellular shades are easily lifted up or down from the bottom rail. This new line of innovative window treatments is available in both blackout and light-filtering options, allowing greater choice over privacy and light control. These shades are cordless by default, making them a safer choice for homes with children or pets. Custom sizes are available to fit almost any rectangular window from 18" to 72" wide.

The SimplyEco Cellular Shade line will expand in early 2021 with top-down, bottom-up functionality for even more customizable options.

BEAUTIFUL COLORS FOR ANY ROOM

Innovative and eco-friendly, these lightweight and energy-efficient shades come in a 1.5" single cell size and are available in a hand-picked range of popular neutrals.

This new line of cellular shades features a curated selection of six classic colors. Choose from our popular range of neutrals such as ivory, alabaster, gray cloud and more to perfectly accent any room. As an added bonus, the street-facing side of all window treatments in this line are consistent in color, allowing homes to maintain a uniform appearance for greater curb appeal.

LEARN MORE AND GET THE LOOK

For more window treatment inspiration and expert information, read the Blinds.com Cellular Shade Buying Guide, How to Measure for Cellular Shades, and How to Install Cellular Shades.

About Blinds.com: Blinds.com is part of The Home Depot's industry-leading family of brands and is the largest eCommerce retailer of window treatments in the world – covering over a million windows a year since 1996. Blinds.com makes it surprisingly easy to shop from home for custom blinds, shades, shutters and outdoor shades, with easy online ordering and shipping right to your door. Blinds.com guarantees the perfect fit for your windows, whether you want to DIY, need expert design help, or prefer measure and installation services. Shop online at Blinds.com.

SOURCE Blinds.com