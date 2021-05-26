Blinds.com Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation

HOUSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blinds.com, a Home Depot company and flagship property of Global Custom Commerce, is celebrating 25 years of innovative technology that streamlines the customer shopping experience and enables personalization and customization of everything for home renovation and decoration, including window treatments, countertops, screen and storm doors, decking and millwork.

PRESENTING ADVANCES IN TECHNOLOGY

In 1996, Blinds.com (then called NoBrainerBlinds) debuted on the internet as the first e-commerce platform to sell custom, made-to-measure window treatments entirely online. The advent of Autobahn – Blinds.com's technology platform that allowed customers to "build" and order their custom window treatments directly online – marked a significant turning point for the brand. The company continued development of its configurator technology, expanding its capabilities to be able to sell any customizable product.

"Autobahn allowed us to leverage technology in a significant way," says Seth Todd, Senior Director of Interconnected Retail for Global Custom Commerce. "When customers could easily build and configure their custom window treatments, it not only grew the Blinds.com business, but also gave unlimited space for the technology to grow as a platform."

Today, customers can easily create complex projects with the help of innovative capabilities. DesignBuilder allows customers to work seamlessly on their remodeling projects at The Home Depot stores, as well as online at homedepot.com, and Measure and Install enables them to add professional, in-home services for custom window treatments when placing orders in-store and online.

LOOKING BACK TO PROPEL FORWARD

Embracing safety and sustainability from early on, Blinds.com and its manufacturers created custom materials using new printing technology that reduces waste of both water and excess fabric. In 2020, Blinds.com introduced SimplyEco Shades, which are eco-friendly window treatments made from recycled water bottles.

Throughout its 25-year history, Blinds.com's focus has remained on best-in-class service and cutting-edge technology. The company will continue to develop solutions to enhance its robust, easy-to-use customer online shopping experience.

About Blinds.com:

Blinds.com is part of The Home Depot's industry-leading family of brands and is the largest eCommerce retailer of window treatments in the world – covering over a million windows a year since 1996. Blinds.com makes it easy to shop from home for custom blinds, shades, shutters and outdoor shades, with easy online ordering and shipping right to your door. Blinds.com guarantees the perfect fit for windows, no matter the preference for DIY, expert design help, or measure and installation services. Shop online at Blinds.com.

