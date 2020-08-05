Blinds.com Expands Cellular Shades Collection to Fit All Window Shapes and Sizes

With this new expansion of the Blinds.com Cellular Shades Collection , customers can choose from the most extensive upgrade selection offered by Blinds.com. Suited for not only traditional windows, these upgradeable and customizable cellular shades are an ideal choice for difficult-to-reach windows, homes with children or pets, or oddly shaped windows such as perfect arches or French doors.

"We're doing the hard work for our customers to make it easy for them to treat all their windows at once," says Amber Hall, vice president of merchandising at Blinds.com. "This isn't just one single new upgrade option or a new color to choose from. This new cellular shade expansion represents a unified ecosystem of our most extensive and flexible upgrades."

ONE STYLE FITS ALL

In the past, specialty windows required different products to fit various sizes and shapes, potentially resulting in a mismatched color selection. This latest cellular shade innovation makes it easy to treat not only standard windows, but also arched windows, skylights, patio doors, and French doors.

For example, French doors were previously difficult to hold window treatments due to the obstruction of door handles and minimum depth requirements. For the first time ever, Blinds.com now offers a cellular shade upgrade specifically designed to treat French door windows. With the French door upgrade, your cellular shades will fit neatly into a small frame that hides the operating mechanisms and holds the shades close to the door, eliminating the awkward swinging previously seen when treating French door windows.

WINDOW TREATMENT UPGRADES FOR ANY HOME

It has never been easier to outfit window treatments to exact needs and specifications. Upgrading cellular shades with customizable options can enhance any lifestyle or room.

As one of the most popular window treatment upgrades, motorized shades provide the ultimate in convenience, allowing you to raise or lower your cellular shades with just the press of a button. Motorized cellular shades are a great fit for media rooms to eliminate unwanted glare, or bedrooms to block the early sun. They're also cordless, making them a safer choice for homes with children or pets.

Customers can also enjoy the benefits of cordless operation without motorization. A cordless lift enhances a room's appearance by eliminating the visual distraction of unsightly cords, leaving windows with clear, unobstructed views.

This new expansion features these additional optional upgrades:

Continuous Cord Loop

Top Down/Bottom Up

2/1 Headrail

Opacities from Light-Filtering to Blackout

Smart Release

XL Pleat Sizes

Double or Single Cell

RAINBOW OF COLORS

In addition to new upgrades, this latest expansion of cellular shades features a stunning array of new color options. Inspired by natural beauty, these new cellular shades can make a bold stylistic choice or subtly complement your favorite piece of furniture.

From botanical colors such as carnation, chamomile and spearmint to warm and cool options such as frost, candlelight and Baltic blue, this vast selection of fresh colors touches every shade of the spectrum.

The new cellular shades expansion also takes curb appeal into consideration. No matter which color you choose, the sides of the shades facing the street will all be the same neutral color, meaning that mismatched windows will no longer be seen from the outside.

GET THE LOOK

