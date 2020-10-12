Blindster Founder Kyle Cox Named Gold Winner for Executive Excellence: Business Role Model of the Year

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blindster, the leading online custom window coverings business, is proud to announce that the Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the world's top achievement awards program for sales, service, support and business development, has named Blindster's founder and CEO Kyle Cox the gold winner for Executive Excellence: Business Role Model of the Year.

The Customer Sales & Service World Awards® is an industry and peer international competition honoring achievements in disciplines that create the best customer experience for business successes everywhere.

When the pandemic hit, Kyle stepped back to think about how he could continue to keep in close contact with their customers but also consider the bigger picture of how to be a servant during a time of immense need for his community. Because of this, Kyle launched the COVID-19 Program: with every product sold on Blindster.com, $2 was donated directly to United Way's COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund to help fund critical services such as rent and mortgage assistance, donations to food pantries, shelter options and more.

"It is an honor to be named the Business Role Model of the Year by the Customer Sales & Service World Awards," said Founder and CEO, Kyle Cox. "As a business owner, it is my responsibility to stand up as a leader that not only cares about the well-being of my employees but to also take a step back and implement ways to better the community as a whole."

Kyle stands out as a great example to his employees on how to both make the necessary business adjustments while proactively helping others around him. Blindster, a family-owned business out of Houston, Texas strives for exemplary customer service and shows people how easy it is to install window coverings on their own. The company guarantees the blinds will fit even if there is a mistake, with their Fit-or-Free Guarantee. To learn more, visit Blindster.com .

