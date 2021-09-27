Blindster Ranked 42nd Among Houston's 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blindster, a leading Houston E-commerce retailer of custom window coverings, today announced that they have finished 42nd in the 2021 Houston Business Journal's (HBJ) Fast 100 awards. This annual list celebrates thriving Houston-based private businesses which are ranked according to revenue growth.

The company also finished in the top-25 among Houston's largest family-owned businesses, with a final ranking of 22nd.

For over a decade, the company has become the preferred solution to quality DIY window treatments thanks to its careful consideration of every product aspect: from materials, colors, to ease of installation. Last year, Blindster demonstrated additional customer-focused innovation with the launch of its exclusive No Tools needed line for tool-free self-installation in response to the increase of time spent indoors due to COVID-19.

"We're honored to finish in the top 50 of the Fast 100," says Kyle Cox, Blindster CEO and Founder. "It's exciting to be acknowledged in the greater Houston area and reaffirms that our success lies in our passion for our business and the dedication to our customers."

The company is also announcing today the re-launch of its website, Blindster.com, to continue providing top of the line user experience. As Blindster continues to grow as one of the largest Ecommerce retailers of private-label, custom-made window blinds, the business's mission to provide seamless and personalized customer experience is always front of mind.

This announcement comes at the heels of Blindster's recent achievement as a Silver Stevie® Award Winner for Customer Service Department of the Year in Retail. While Houston is a city generally associated with large corporations dealing with energy, life science, manufacturing and aerospace, Blindster is proud to be a family-run E-commerce company that is dedicated to unparalleled customer satisfaction.

About Blindster

Blindster is an Ecommerce retailer of high-quality, custom window treatments direct to consumers at prices far below retail. Our core mission is to show everyone just how easy it is for DIYers to order and install custom window coverings and how much money they can save over hiring a professional. In fact, we're so confident you can measure and install custom blinds yourself we guarantee our blinds will fit your windows even if you make a mistake. All Blindster products are backed by a limited lifetime warranty and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee. For further information, please visit www.Blindster.com.

