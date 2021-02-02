Blindster Recognized as a Silver Winner for Customer Service Department of the Year - Retail by the Stevie® Awards

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blindster, an online custom window coverings business, today announced that they were a Silver Winner for the Stevie® Awards Customer Service Department of the Year for Retail award. Blindster strives for exemplary customer service and lives by the motto- "We don't just want customers today, we want customers for life!"

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.

The team is officially known as the "sales and customer service department" but more affectionately known as "The Blindster Bunch". Each team member is given extensive training on the complex, custom products in order to better assist the customer from the sales journey all the way to installation and troubleshooting. Kyle Cox, the founder of Blindster, treats his employees like family and provides a fun work environment which is reflected in their warm and helpful communication service style.

"It is a great honor to be recognized as a Silver Winner for Customer Service Department of the Year," says Cox. "This award solidifies our efforts and commitment to exceptional customer service. We look forward to making lasting impressions and long-term relationships with our customers."

Last year, Cox came up with the idea to donate $2 for every product sold to United Way's COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund . With the customer's help, $60,848.00 was raised for US-Based United Way's to help fund critical services such as rent and mortgage assistance, donations to food pantries, shelter options and more.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

For more information regarding Blindster, please visit their website: Blindster.com

The complete lists of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category can be found here: http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales

About Blindster

Blindster offers high-quality, custom-made window treatments direct to consumers at prices far below retail. Many people believe custom window treatments are a job just for professionals. Our mission is to show everyone how easy it is to do it yourself and save money. In fact, we're so confident you can measure and install custom blinds yourself we guarantee our blinds will fit your windows even if you make a mistake. All Blindster products are backed by a limited lifetime warranty and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee. For further information, please visit www.Blindster.com .

Media Contact

Nicole Boyd

Firecracker PR

[email protected]

1-888-317-4687 ext. 705

SOURCE Blindster