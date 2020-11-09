Bling Beverly Hills Interviews Former CEO Jack Abramov About Elizabeth Taylor, Kathy Ireland and House of Taylor Jewelry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bling Beverly Hills, a luxury news source, announced today that it published an exclusive interview with former HOTJ CEO Jack Abramov.

"Elizabeth Taylor is more associated with diamonds and jewelry than any other woman in the world. She is, of course, the Queen of Diamonds. So how in the h*** did two jewelry guys from L.A. become partners with Dame Elizabeth? Millions of people have heard about the story…the meteoric rise and crashing fall of House of Taylor Jewelry. But what really happened? How did it begin?

Elizabeth Taylor with Monty and Jack Abramov - House of Taylor Jewelry 2007 - Bling Beverly Hills

Bling Beverly Hills caught up with the former Chairman, President and CEO of House of Taylor Jewelry, Jack Abramov, and asked some very personal questions about his experience with La Liz and how he got to be intimate business partners with the most famous woman in the world.

"When it was over, I knew for sure that my life would have been better if we never met…but the experience was unforgettable," said Jack Abramov.

Excerpt:

"It's the summer of 2005. Monty and I visit Elizabeth at her home with Sterling Winters and their crew. It was Frank Sinatra's house previously … it's up in the hills of Bel Air, Israeli Security lives on the property 24/7. A chef prepared us food and drinks and we wait for about three hours before she comes downstairs."

"ET ran her business out of the home, collecting royalties from White Diamonds Perfume, publishing and running the ET Aids foundation there. So many great pictures of her and celebs … she arrived in a wheelchair, we all looked right into her captivating eyes. Mendelson and security brought trays of her jewelry down for us to see it. She is wearing the Krupp Diamond on her finger. Mendelson shows us her amazing Bvlgari, Van Cleef, Cartier, David Webb pieces -- $200M worth of art on the walls with a very plain looking country ranch type home."

"Elizabeth knows her jewelry and she wanted to see and feel our jewelry and examine the construction and workmanship. We brought a suitcase full of bangles, bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings, and she was very excited. Liz picked out a bunch of pieces that she loved, stacks of diamond bangles; we left every one of them for her. Winters said he would pick up the tab."

"Liz says to me, "My Hebrew name is Elisheva, you can call me Eli Sheba, I'm Jewish too!" Jack Abramov added.

Link to full article link below:

JACK & LIZ - Jack Abramov and Elizabeth Taylor Behind The Bling

Media Contact

BLING Beverly Hills

Mr. Stewart

213-999-6555

[email protected]

Related Images

jack-liz.png

JACK & LIZ

Elizabeth Taylor with Monty and Jack Abramov - House of Taylor Jewelry 2007 - Bling Beverly Hills

SOURCE Bling Beverly Hills