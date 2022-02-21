Bling Sauce Now Available at Over 1,300 AutoZone Locations

PHOENIX, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bling Sauce is proud to announce their products are now available in AutoZone, Inc., the nation's largest aftermarket automotive parts and accessories retailer. Bling Sauce has gained placement in 1,311 AutoZone stores with its top 3 products in 20oz spray bottles: Hot Sauce, Vinyl Sauce and Condition Sauce.

Bling Sauce provides the most discriminating enthusiast with a simple, easy to use line of care products that exceed expectations in quality, appeal, and provides world class results in less time than any other products. The company's world-class care products are designed specifically for automobiles, boats, UTVs, RVs, aircraft and snowmobiles.

"As of February 2022, Bling Sauce is excited to be sold in AutoZone, a legendary retailer known and respected for their automotive parts and accessories. AutoZone may seem like a departure from traditional retailers of Bling Sauce products, but in fact, AutoZone caters to many communities surrounding large lakes and boat owners. The Bling Sauce mission is 'Inspiring Pride in Ownership' and AutoZone will help expand our progress by connecting our loyal customers and new customers to convenient purchasing locations in big cities, small towns and rural areas," said Patrick Jones, President and CEO.

Premium Products Include:

Hot Sauce - Powerful detail spray and water spot remover

Vinyl Sauce - Effective vinyl, leather and upholstery cleaner

Condition Sauce - Vinyl, leather and rubber UV protecting and moisturizing spray

ABOUT BLING SAUCE

Bling Sauce was founded in 2004 by two avid boaters and friends with the goal of bringing premium, innovative products to the boating market. As the Bling Sauce name became synonymous with boating, Bling Sauce decided to expand its world-class care products to additional industry segments including RVs, UTVs, Automotive, and Aviation. Today, Bling Sauce is distributed globally across 10 countries and is sold at over 7,000 retail outlets including AutoZone, Walmart, Bass Pro, Academy Sports, Camping World, and more.

Ready to get Sauced? Visit blingsauce.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Patrick Jones

President and CEO

[email protected]

800-846-4899

SOURCE Bling Sauce