BRISTOL, Pa., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now it's easy to add a bit of glitz and glamour to any look! Wicked Cool Toys announced today that Blinger™, the ultimate Glam Styling Tool that allows you to add that much needed bling to your everyday life, is available now at Target, Amazon, and other retailers nationwide. With Blinger, Fashionistas can temporarily add gems to their hair, clothing, and accessories and then easily remove them once they are done with that sparkly look. It's the ultimate tool for any girl to transform her look from every day to super star so that she feels like she truly stands out from the crowd. Blinger, which started as a successful Kickstarter, was the brainchild of mompreneur Angie Cella who has been working with Wicked Cool Toys to build the product line out. The Blinger Diamond Collection, which includes 75 gems, will retail for $19.99. Additional Blinger Collections are available and vary by retailer.

Blinger quickly and easily adds gemstones to hair, clothes, accessories, and more. It is safe and easy to use and the adhesive gems stay on all day until you easily comb them out or peel them off. The adhesive is safe, works with all hair types, and sticks to most materials. Gems are available in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors. With multiple gem styles to choose from, Blinger makes it easy to glam it up and add a bit of shine to just about anything, empowering girls of all ages to explore their own unique style.

Since 2015, Angie Cella has been hard at work on Blinger, refining her vision and taking it to trade shows with the goal of making sparkle and shine super easy and super fun for fashionistas across the country. Angie believed so deeply in the product that she sold the home she and her family lived in and moved into a smaller house so that she would be able to fund the development of the product.

Michael Rinzler, co-president of Wicked Cool Toys, said, "While we work with some of the top, established brands in the world from Pokémon to Cabbage Patch Kids, at Wicked Cool Toys we also look to collaborate with innovators who are truly disrupting the product space they are in and bringing something to the table that is entirely unique and new. That's what we saw in Angie Cella and the product she was developing and it's why we wanted to work with her." Jeremy Pawer, co-president continued, "Blinger is a styling solution that makes getting glammed up for any kind of special event from prom, to wedding, and even first day of school that's both fun and easy. It's been great to work with Angie on this product and we are sure that Blinger will appeal to users of all ages."

Angie Cella said, "It's been my dream to see Blinger on store shelves and in the hands of as many fashionista's as possible and working with Wicked Cool Toys I'm finally getting to see that dream come true."

In addition to the Blinger Diamond Collection, refill packs will also be available including the 5 Piece Sparkle Collection (75 Gems) for $9.99 and the 20 Piece Allure Collection (300 Gems) for $29.99.

To learn more about Blinger and Wicked Cool Toys, visit www.officialblinger.com.

About Wicked Cool Toys (LLC/WCT)

Wicked Cool Toys (WCT) was founded in 2012 to make playtime the most fun ever! The team is expert at creating unique and innovative products that surprise, delight, and bring smiles to the faces of kids ages 1 to 101. Iconic brands such as Pokémon (ex-Asia), Cabbage Patch Kids®, Micro Machines® have turned to Wicked Cool Toys to be their global master toy partner. The award-winning company is also behind some of the most whimsical and category-defying products you'll see on store shelves today including Blinger™, a new glam styling tool, Hank's Twisted Challenge™, Lunch Pets™ and Swarm Squad™. If you're ready for something to brighten your day, visit www.wickedcooltoys.com and follow the Company on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. www.facebook.com/wickedcooltoys - @wickedcooltoys

