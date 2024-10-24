blinger® Set to Bring the Bling to Taylorgate 2024 with a Limited Edition Taylorgate Collection

AVONDALE, Pa., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all Swifties! blinger®, the groundbreaking hair accessory brand, is thrilled to be the official sponsor of Taylorgate! Taylorgate is a tailgate party before all three Taylor Swift concerts in New Orleans, October 25th to 27th, and Indianapolis, November 1st to 3rd. Angie Cella, Inventor & Chief Dreamer of blinger® and her team, will be blinging all the fans with the world's first and only patented styling tool that effortlessly adds sparkly crystals to your hair.

Angie Cella shared, "blinger® is proud to bring the hair crystals to all the pop music girlies at Taylorgate. We love seeing the Swifties make the whole place shimmer in their favorite Taylor Swift album color inspired crystals. Creating this collection has been a great thrill for us," Angie added, "as we've truly gotten to know the Swiftie community and to engage with them on a personal level. blinger® is more than just a hair accessory tool; we give women and girls a way to stand out, shine bright, and feel more confident and beautiful in a crowd!"

blinger® Limited Edition Taylorgate collection

Availability & Pricing:

The Limited Edition Taylorgate Collection is available for purchase now (and is perfect for Holiday Gift giving)!

Prices range from $20 to $75 , making it accessible to a wide array of fashion lovers.

to , making it accessible to a wide array of fashion lovers. blinger® Taylorgate is available at www.blinger.com, Amazon and TikTok Shop.

The blinger® Journey:

The idea for blinger® came to Angie Cella in a dream. In a second dream, God said to her, "I want you to make this product." From that moment on, blinger® became a journey of faith. As a single mom of four, it was that faith that kept her going after every failure and obstacle and gave her the courage to sell her family's home in order to further what God had asked her to do. This product is a testament to Angie's belief that anything is possible with God (Matthew 19:26). She seeks to encourage other entrepreneurs to share their dreams with God. She believes that bringing Him in as their Chief Business Partner infinitely increases their chances of success and ultimately gives their work more meaning and purpose.

About blinger®:

blinger® is the world's first and only patented styling tool that effortlessly adds gems to your hair in an instant. At blinger® our mission is to shine so brightly as a company that others can't help but see the evidence of God's goodness and faithfulness in our lives. Our motto is to Brighten Lives and our desire is to leave a little sparkle wherever we go!

