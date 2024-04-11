blinger® Shines Bright on 'Shark Tank': The Ultimate Hair Styling Tool

Inventor and Daughter Set to Dazzle the Sharks with blinger®

AVONDALE, Pa., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- blinger®, the groundbreaking hair accessory brand, is thrilled to announce its appearance on ABC's "Shark Tank" on April 12, 2024, at 8 pm ET. Inventor Angie Cella and her daughter, Cambria, will take center stage to demonstrate the world's first and only patented styling tool that effortlessly adds genuine crystals to your hair in an instant.

In the upcoming episode, Angie and Cambria will showcase blinger® and seek backing from esteemed investors Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, and Robert Herjavec in hopes of leveraging the Sharks' valuable insights and expertise in expanding distribution channels and elevating global brand awareness.

Angie shared "It was such an exhilarating experience for my daughter and me. We went on with huge hopes of striking a deal for our company and product blinger®... What happened in actuality... well you'll just have to tune in to find out! All I can say now is it was an amazing opportunity with an incredible outcome."

Key Features of blinger®:

Sparkling Crystals: blinger® combines innovative design with elegance. You can adorn your hair with dazzling crystals, pearls or other gems, transforming any hairstyle into a work of art.

Effortless & Safe Application: No more tedious gluing or complicated processes. blinger®'s patented design applies crystals effortlessly and securely with their proprietary, hair-safe adhesive – no hair damage.

Versatile Styles: Whether you're heading to a glamorous event, a music festival, or just want to add some sparkle to your everyday look, blinger® has you covered. Choose from various crystal sizes, shapes, and colors to match your mood.

Fun For All Ages: blinger® offers a dazzling experience for fashionistas of all ages with a Styling Tool for Women to enhance a fabulous hairstyle and a Gem Stamper for Girls to bedazzle hair, fashion, anything!

Instant Glamour: From ponytails to braids, blinger® instantly elevates your hairstyle. Be the center of attention with a touch of sparkling crystals.

The blinger® Journey:

The idea for blinger® came to Angie Cella in a dream. In a second dream, God said to her, "I want you to make this product." From that moment on, blinger® became a journey of faith. As a single mom of four, it was that faith that kept Angie going after every failure and obstacle and gave her the courage to sell her family's home in order to further what He had asked her to do. This product is a testament to her belief that anything is possible with God (Matthew 19:26). Angie seeks to encourage other entrepreneurs to share their dreams with God. She believes that bringing Him in as their Chief Business Partner infinitely increases their chances of success.

About blinger®:

blinger® is the world's first and only patented styling tool that effortlessly adds gems to your hair in an instant. At blinger® our mission is to shine so brightly as a company that others can't help but see the evidence of God's goodness and faithfulness in our lives. Our motto is to Brighten Lives and leave a little sparkle wherever we go!

Availability:

blinger® is available at www.blinger.com and retailers worldwide.

For media inquiries, please contact: Heather Fink, Chief Marketing Officer | Email: [email protected]

Follow us on social media: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok: @blingerofficial

Photo Credit: Disney/Christopher Willard

SOURCE blinger®