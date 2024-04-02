Blingle! Elevates Experienced Lighting Industry Veteran Nels Peterson to VP/Brand Leader

Peterson Has Over Two Decades of Experience In The Lighting Industry

OMAHA, Neb., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blingle!, the premier outdoor lighting franchise, is proud to announce the promotion of Nels Peterson to the position of Vice President and Brand Leader. Peterson carries 25+ years of experience in the lighting industry.

"We're thrilled to have Nels as part of the Blingle! brand," said Josh Skolnick, Founder of Horse Power Brands. "With Nels' extensive background in lighting, he has played a pivotal role in growing the brand, serving as a resource for our franchisees. His passion for Blingle! will continue to position us as the premier brand in the lighting industry."

Peterson joined Blingle! in November of 2022 as the National Senior Director where he oversaw all field operations and national sales. In his new role, he will not only oversee all field operations, but will additionally serve as a resource for the franchisees across the nation.

In his new role, Nels will play a key role in the franchise development process. His responsibilities include approving new franchisees, guiding the onboarding process, leading franchisees through training, and ongoing coaching once a franchisee opens.

"This new adventure is the next logical step for me in my career," Peterson said. "Using my creative talents and in-depth industry experience to help build businesses of entrepreneurs across the country was an opportunity I couldn't pass up.

"Outdoor lighting is increasingly becoming one of the leading trends in outdoor living, it's a transformative experience that everybody wants in their home. For someone interested in building a business, this is an excellent opportunity to allow them to use not only their business skills, but their creative talents. I couldn't be more excited and optimistic for the future."

While in his first year as Vice President and Brand Leader, Nels will be looking to onboard and launch two new franchisees per month with the goal of opening 24 new locations this year. Additionally, he will implement the new university and training that Blingle! receives from its product vendors.

To learn more about Blingle!, please visit: blingle.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit: blingle.com/franchising.

ABOUT BLINGLE!

Founded in Omaha, Neb. in 2014, Blingle!, a part of HorsePower Brands, specializes in providing year-round premium lighting services for homes, businesses and events. Blingle!'s services cover all outdoor lighting needs, including landscape, permanent, holiday, patio, event, and commercial lighting. As the premier lighting service, Blingle! uses state-of-the-art designs and products to transform outdoor spaces and create memorable illuminations with spectacular lighting. Blingle! is Ida Dark Sky approved, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau and The Institute of Wedding and Event Design. Additionally, Blingle! was named an Elite Service and Screened and Approved by HomeAdvisor. To learn more about Blingle!, please visit https://www.blingle.com/.

SOURCE Horse Power Brands