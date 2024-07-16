Blingle! Signals Path for Growth with Signed Agreements, Openings in 2024

Premier Lighting Brand Illuminates New Horizons with Hirings and Technology Innovation in First Half of 2024

OMAHA, Neb., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blingle!, the premier outdoor lighting franchise, is poised for a bright second-half of 2024 after a first six months filled with growth for the brand that included new signed franchise agreements, new locations opening, hirings and promotions, and the implementation of technology.

The Omaha, Neb., based company signed 6 franchise agreements in the first half of the year to bring locations to Kansas City, Mo., Richmond, Va., and Austin, Texas. Additionally, the brand signed three agreements in Florida to bring location to Naples, Port Charlotte and Miami. The Richmond Blingle! is the debut of the company in the state of Virginia.

"As a team we are thrilled to see the continued growth of Blingle! in the first half of the year," said Josh Skolnick, Founder of HorsePower Brands. "We are excited to bring the premier services and products of Blingle! to new communities around the country."

While the brand grew its franchise system, Blingle! continued its commitment to franchisee consumer support with the introduction of HOWIE, a revolutionary homeowner-focused platform designed to simplify and enhance the homeownership experience, by its portfolio company HorsePower Brands. This technology provides educational resources, a curated network of trusted service providers and streamlined communication tools. HOWIE empowers homeowners to confidently manage their homes and connect with the right professionals for their needs.

Blingle!, which was named 30th on Entrepreneur's Emerging Franchise List earlier this year, paired its new technology with the promotion of Nels Peterson and hiring of Michael McAllister. Peterson was promoted to Vice President and Brand Leader, and he plays a key role in the franchise development process. McAllister was brought in as the new Group President for Blingle! and Heroes Lawn Care. In this position, he assists the franchisees by providing them with resources and support as they look to grow. He will look to lead and develop the team to build and optimize the current processes, ultimately putting the brands in the best position possible.

"Adding HOWIE as a resource for our customers is a pivotal move in creating a seamless experience for them and our franchisees," added Skolnick. "By pairing that with the promotion of Nels and the addition of Michael, our franchisees can provide each customer with their dream lighting project."

To learn more about Blingle! please visit: blingle.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit: blingle.com/franchising and horsepowerbrands.com.

ABOUT BLINGLE!

Founded in Omaha, Neb. in 2014, Blingle!, a part of HorsePower Brands, specializes in providing year-round premium lighting services for homes, businesses and events. Blingle!'s services cover all outdoor lighting needs, including landscape, permanent, holiday, patio, event, and commercial lighting. As the premier lighting service, Blingle! uses state-of-the-art designs and products to transform outdoor spaces and create memorable illuminations with spectacular lighting. Blingle! is Ida Dark Sky approved, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau and The Institute of Wedding and Event Design. Additionally, Blingle! was named an Elite Service and Screened and Approved by HomeAdvisor. To learn more about Blingle! and HorsePower Brands, please visit https://www.blingle.com/ or https://horsepowerbrands.com/.

SOURCE HorsePower Brands