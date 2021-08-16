Blink 7/8-inch Custom for Windows and Doors Now Available from ODL, Inc.

The industry-first design eliminates light gaps, shadows, and sunlight glare with the unique benefits of minimal maintenance and enhanced safety for children and pets, as the enclosed blinds lack dangling cords, never need to be dusted, and will not bend or tangle like exposed blinds.

The new Blink 7/8 Custom blinds are now available for dual-operator applications greater than 48-inches tall, including patio doors. Blinds in 7/8-widths for single-operator applications less than 48-inches tall, including windows, will be available starting October 1. These innovative blinds can be purchased at nationwide home centers, and local window and door specialty dealers across the United States and Canada.



Key features include:

Matching components in six colors

Tempered or annealed glass

Clear glass, 8 Low-E or 4 NEAT options

Custom sizes of 8"–48" wide x 18"–80" tall in 1/16" increments

EasyGlide Operator raises, lowers, and tilts blinds with just slight movement

"The new configuration will open up new opportunities for designers and builders to spec and install Blink blinds for both residential and commercial applications," said Townes Parsley, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ODL, Inc. "We expect a growing number of homeowners and a variety of small businesses to opt for the superior functionality and outstanding look of Blink 7/8 Custom."



About ODL, Inc.

ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945 and corporate headquarters are located in Zeeland, Michigan. Over 75 years later, the company offers products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Blink Blinds + Glass, Western Reflections and Kenyon's Glass. Product offerings include decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; custom decorative glass for windows, doors and transoms; and doorglass frames. Products are manufactured or distributed in Zeeland; Dallas; Valdosta, Georgia; Reno, Nevada; Hagerstown, Maryland; Gallatin, Tennessee; Grove City, Ohio; Matamoros, Mexico; Toronto and Calgary, Canada; and Liverpool, United Kingdom. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.

