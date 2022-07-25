BLINK Announces First Wave of Artists Set to Transform Cincinnati into the Nation's Largest Immersive Event This Fall

The outdoor awe-inspiring event announces 14 international artists from 4 continents and 18 local artists/institutions for large-scale projection mapping, murals, and interactive light sculptures

October 13, 2022 - October 16, 2022

Cincinnati, Ohio

https://BLINKcincinnati.com

CINCINNATI, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLINK, Illuminated by ArtsWave, the nation's largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, returns to Cincinnati for the first time since 2019 at the perfect time, bringing with it transcendent works across mediums.

Iconic visual artist Shantell Martin brings her signature black and white style enriched by her background as an intuitive philosopher and cultural facilitator, perfectly aligning her with the event's mission. Star muralist Case Maclaim transports a strong visual message, depicting not just physical movement but also political and societal action.

Dedicated to the history and future of the city, world-class artists are poised to celebrate its unique culture. Portuguese visual artist and illustrator AddFuel is incorporating elements influenced by 140+ year old The Rookwood Pottery Company, ensuring the past is well represented deftly toeing the line between representing his own heritage and representing the rich history of the city itself. Artist Wendy Yo brings a collaborative effort of projection and dance, thanks to a partnership with Cincy-based Hip Hop Cultural Arts Center Elementz. Afro-surrealist visual artist Vince Fraser also explores the collaborative possibilities, working with Underworld Black Arts Festival and Napoleon Maddox to tell the history of Little Africa with a large-scale projection installation.

The region's own artistic talent is front and center, with BLINK exhibiting their work on a massive scale. Michael Coppage is extending his BLACK BOX project with a large-scale projection installation. Local artist Jason Snell is incorporating projection mapping onto the ArtWorks Mural, Ezzard Charles: The Cincinnati Cobra that Jason also designed. Local production powerhouse Lightborne takes on the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) for the third year, in a projection display that is sure to wow. Local favorites DogFish Crew, Jessica Wolf, and Mallory Feltz will also be bringing the Cincy vibe. Linz & Lamb, the art duo with one member hailing from Cincy bring their incredible romantic connection to each piece they collaborate on.

Among a sea of innovations, the upcoming work at The American Building in OTR, Mother of God Church in Covington, KY, and Memorial Hall stand out. The American Building project will be the work of Sean Van Praag, a wonderful returning projection artist. The latter two will be completed by Antaless Visual Designs, the Italian projection company led by CEO Alessio Cassaro. In addition to incorporating historical Cincinnati architecture, BLINK will also integrate projection mapping onto an existing iconic mural, Cincinnati Toy Heritage, an ArtWorks Mural, designed by local artist Jonathan Queen, and projection mapped by international video-mapping artist, Graffmapping.

That's not the only international contribution announced so far. This is Loop, the incredible UK-based large-scale multidisciplinary creations team, brings their PULSE installation to BLINK making this the first USA premiere of PULSE. OGE Design Group, the international art collective from Israel, is working with parade partners ish to bring their "Together" installation to the BLINK audience. Spanish team Pichiavo is bringing their widely recognized prowess in connecting paintings to sculpture in urban settings, further integrating the 2D and 3D aspects among the city.

The collaborative spirit is strong throughout the artist lineup and resulting event, with a particular focus on encouraging young artists. In order to accomplish this, MASARY Studios and the aforementioned Shantell Martin will both separately be working with youth artists through ArtWorks.

The sheer excitement doesn't stop with fan-favorite Architects of Air returning for the third time with a brand new installation experience for Cincinnati. Mz Icar brings the awe-inspiring 20-foot sculpture "The Full Set," which is sure to be a show-stopper. Sonny Day–one half of WBYK–will be participating and creating some exclusive BLINK merch. And Female lace-inspired artist Nespoon and Devious round out the announcement so far.

With Executive Director Justin Brookhart at the helm, BLINK marches towards a wider audience, celebrating all that Cincinnati/NKY and the art world at large have to offer.

