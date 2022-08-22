BLINK Announces Second Wave of Artists Set to Transform Cincinnati Into the Nation's Largest Immersive Event This Fall

The outdoor awe-inspiring event announces 18 US-based and 3 international artists/institutions for large-scale projection mapping, murals, and interactive light sculptures

October 13, 2022 - October 16, 2022

Cincinnati, Ohio

CINCINNATI, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLINK, Illuminated by ArtsWave, is expanding and highlighting the overlap between the physical and the digital, uniting people in pursuit of truly immersive art. The nation's largest light, art, and projection mapping experience returns to Cincinnati for the first time since 2019, complete with an all-star roster. BLINK operates on a large scale, with an entire city as the canvas. With such a primed and ready jumping off point, it seems only right that they announce another wave of incredible muralists ready to tackle walls and buildings. Thanks to BLINK Co-Founder, Executive Creative Director, and Agar Partner Andrew Salzburn, the mural program has grown and flourished.

FAILE, Brooklyn-based artistic collaboration between Patrick McNeil and Patrick Miller, brings their 20+ years of experience and fragmented style to BLINK this year. With existing murals in Covington, this is an exciting opportunity to create on the Cincinnati side as well. Bringing the pop culture element, L'Amour Supreme provides decades of reinterpreted comic books, action figures and monster movie references, twisted into his own lexicon of 21st century hyper pop imagery and displayed in mural form for attendees to enjoy. Canadian painter and muralist Michelle Hoogveld will weave a vibrant tapestry of color, aiming to create a shared experience for all BLINK-goers. Chroma Projects brings their decade of global experience in murals and experiential art, creating something truly wonderful for the occasion. Multidisciplinary artist Greg Mike also takes the proverbial BLINK stage, creating a mural through his personal lens of Surrealist Pop Art.

This year also holds the exciting return of George Berlin, who will be projection mapping onto Hotel Covington in NKY. More returning favorites are coming, with Greg D'Amico also doing projection mapping in NKY at the Gateway Center. BLINK is partnering and leveraging the power of the region's emerging talent as well. Miami University College of Creative Arts Students from the Emerging Technology in Business and Design Department (ETBD) are creating a piece as part of their Immersive and Reactive Class this Fall. Local artist Kyle Eli Ebersole is working with Jenny Ustick to project her James Brown Mural, Mr. Dynamite, which celebrates Cinci-based King Records. Inka also returns this year, with an updated projection on Faith47's mural, which itself was a highlight of 2019.

Florange by Emily Underwood utilizes 100+ strings of hanging flower sculptures that will be arranged so the viewer can move through the installation. For a moment of solace, Miserie from Courtney Zunis is a tunnel of mist designed to be a subtle, contemplative, personal experience. Kyle Eli Ebersole and Ian Molitors team up for Crescendo, a returning fan favorite interactive music and light installation. Featuring a stand up Ebersole piano originally built in Cincinnati during the 1940s, this multi-sensory experience lives up to its name, inviting musicians to interact directly with the work. With String Theory for Dummies, Daniel Shields creates a work that is accessible and interactive to the max through a collectively woven structure of yarn. POOF! by Bradley Scherzer is a giant creature that plays well with humans relying on its bright and colorful good looks to get people to "feed" it, for truly kinetic experience. California-based group Building 180 brings installations from Inflatabill, Charles Gadekan, and Christopher Schardt. A full running list of participating artists can be found on the BLINK website.

About BLINK

Last experienced by over 1.3M people in 2019, BLINK, Illuminated by ArtsWave, welcomes all to Cincinnati, Ohio October 13-16, 2022. The four-day, 30 city block, outdoor art experience is sure to be unforgettable, uniting street art, projection mapping and light-based installations. BLINK is illuminated by ArtsWave, the first and largest community campaign in the nation and the primary way that Cincinnati funds its arts. BLINK is produced and curated by its Executive Partners - the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, AGAR, and the Haile Foundation, and produced in conjunction with its Partners ArtWorks, Cincy Nice, and ish.

