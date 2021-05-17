Blink Blinds + Glass, an ODL Company, Introduces New Website

ZEELAND, Mich., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ODL, Inc. (ODL), a leading building products supplier of decorative and clear doorglass and entry treatments, unveils a new digital experience for the Blink Blinds + Glass brand with a new website. Designed to inspire homeowners and empower construction and manufacturing professionals, blinkblinds.com showcases the benefits of blinds between glass for windows and doors with updated imagery, navigation and functionality.

New additions to the website include a product selection quiz that guides visitors to the best enclosed blind product for their home or business, an inspiration gallery of homes with Blink in windows and doors, and a revamped Where to Buy inquiry tool.

Product specifications, technical information and program options have been curated to make it easy for manufacturers, builders and architects to incorporate Blink products into residential and light commercial applications. These enhancements, in addition to the focus on education for homeowners and other end users, have resulted in a versatile space for consumers and professionals alike to engage with the Blink brand.

"The redesigned Blink website mirrors the ease of use and style of our products, making it an excellent resource for our industry partners to educate their channels on the benefits of enclosed blinds," said Roger Finch, Senior Customer Experience Manager for Blink Blinds + Glass. "Once consumers understand what blinds between glass are, they are excited to have the discussion on how to incorporate them into their home. This new experience will not only help to facilitate those discussions, but also raise awareness that there is a superior light and privacy control solution out there."

About ODL, Inc.

ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945 and corporate headquarters are located in Zeeland, Michigan. Over 75 years later, the company offers products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Blink Blinds + Glass, Western Reflections and Kenyon's Glass. Product offerings include decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; custom decorative glass for windows, doors and transoms; and doorglass frames. Products are manufactured or distributed in Zeeland; Dallas; Valdosta, Georgia; Reno, Nevada; Hagerstown, Maryland; Gallatin, Tennessee; Grove City, Ohio; Matamoros, Mexico; Toronto and Calgary, Canada; and Liverpool, United Kingdom. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.

