Blink Blinds Between Glass for Entry Doors from ODL Deliver Superior Control, Safety, Aesthetics

Blink Entry Doorglass adds an updated look, feel, and finish to entryways, while providing privacy and complete control over the amount of light that's allowed into the home without light gaps, shadows, or sunlight glare. This latest Blink innovation combines easy operation and long-lasting reliability, continuing the company's 20-year history of building the industry's best-selling blinds between glass. Blink blinds have also received safety certifications from the Window Covering Manufacturers Association ( WCMA ) and Parents for Window Blind Safety .

Ergonomically engineered, Blink Entry Doorglass blinds can be raised, lowered, and tilted the entire length of the doorglass with only the slightest movement of the EasyGlide Operator. The state-of-the-art design also eliminates the need to reach up or stoop down to fully raise or lower the blinds. When fully raised, an innovative design stacks the blinds into a small space at the top of the doorglass, minimizing view obstruction.

Blink blinds are extremely low maintenance. Since the blinds are enclosed between two panes of glass, Blink blinds never need to be dusted, decreasing allergens in the home. Blink blinds also look like new for longer, unlike exposed blinds that can become bent or tangled over time.

Six stylish colors, three doorglass frames, and multiple standard widths and lengths are available, with Severe Weather impact units available in select colors and sizes. All visible components of the blinds, from the blind slats to the operator mechanism, are color matched for an attractive, coordinated look. These innovative blinds are available from building materials suppliers across the United States and Canada.

"We've perfected blinds between glass with Blink, delivering an exceptional combination of safety, performance and aesthetics," said Townes Parsley, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ODL. "With the introduction of Blink Entry Doorglass, there is now a Blink product for every window and door in the home, creating a consistent look that is unmatched anywhere else in the market. Homeowners will love the look of our Blink blinds, how easy they are to operate, and how they provide the control of light and privacy they've always wanted."

About ODL, Inc.

ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945 and corporate headquarters are located in Zeeland, Michigan. Over 75 years later, the company offers products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Blink Blinds + Glass, Western Reflections and Kenyon's Glass. Product offerings include decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; custom decorative glass for windows, doors and transoms; and doorglass frames. Products are manufactured or distributed in Zeeland; Dallas; Valdosta, Georgia; Reno, Nevada; Hagerstown, Maryland; Gallatin, Tennessee; Grove City, Ohio; Matamoros, Mexico; Toronto and Calgary, Canada; and Liverpool, United Kingdom. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.

