Blink Charging Co. Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 29, 2023 -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) ("Blink").

On August 9, 2023, Blink disclosed that it received a subpoena from the SEC requesting the "production of documentation and other information since January 1, 2020, relating to various subjects, including executive departures, related-party transactions, number of EV charging stations, and other discrete disclosure matters." Additionally, Blink disclosed that it is "unable to predict what the timing or the outcome of the SEC investigation may be or what, if any, consequences the SEC investigation may have on us."

Following this news, Blink's stock price fell $0.97, or 14.1%, to close at $5.89 per share on August 10, 2023.

