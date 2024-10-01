BLINK Debuts Free Public Creativity Summit to Examine the Convergence of Art, Technology, Business, and Culture

BLINK's 2024 Creativity and Innovation Summit, Powered by The American Sign Museum, AGAR, and Vurvey Brings Educational and Exploratory Component to the Nation's Largest Immersive Art Event

CINCINNATI, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the nation's largest public art events, BLINK™ is a hub of new technology, innovative arts practices, and creativity. Set in Cincinnati, the #1 city in the US for street art as named by USA Today, BLINK has become so much more than just an event, it's the culmination of years of work building and fostering a public arts community. Kicking off October 15, 2024, the programming expands with the first-ever public BLINK Creativity & Innovation Summit, bringing education and discussion about creativity in the past, present, and future to both locals and visitors, October 15th - 20th, 2024.

BLINK CREATIVE SUMMIT

Hosted at the American Sign Museum, the afternoon of programming provides a holistic look at creativity and innovation for a diverse audience, including local and international artists, art enthusiasts, cultural scholars, and the general public attending BLINK Cincinnati. Providing in-person opportunities for networking, inspiration, and learning, this event aims to spark innovation leading up to the BLINK extravaganza.

The day starts with Creativity in the Age of AI, headlined by a keynote from Chad Reynolds, CEO of Vurvey AI. This event combines cutting-edge technology and social engagement, inviting attendees to explore AI agents hands-on. Chad will share insights on Vurvey's "AI Powered by People" approach, demonstrating how AI can enhance human creativity and decision-making, as guests enjoy craft cocktails.

Next, featured BLINK artist, entrepreneur, and Deconstructive Pop Artist Matt Gondek will host a live recording of his podcast, Clean Break. Gondek will interview artists participating in BLINK 2024 to explore creativity, the business of art, and channel some inner 90s kid angst.

Rounding out the symposium, critic and curator Carlo McCormick presents If Walls Could Talk, a brief survey of 50,000 years of human mark-making, from cave art, the Renaissance, the Mexican muralists, the WPA, graffiti, street art, and advertising to the contemporary mural movement. If Walls Could Talk offers an accessible and visually engaging overview for enthusiasts of all levels.

As Andrew Salzbrun, the Managing Partner of AGAR and BLINK's Co-founder, explains, "With the BLINK Creativity & Innovation Summit, we have the opportunity to give additional support to local and regional artists by bringing them together with the public and offering another level of education. While the art is definitely the hero of BLINK, the knowledge and inspiration is equally important. As we continue to build BLINK we want to make sure we're not just showing great things, but teaching great things as well. In Cincinnati, which is so well recognized for its street art and murals, it's important for the public to have access to the history of this type of work."

October 15, 2024

4 pm- 8 pm

The American Sign Museum

1330 Monmouth Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45225

RSVP here | https://BLINKcincinnati.com

Media Inquiries: Hijinx PR | Heidi Johnson | [email protected] | 323.204.7246

